‘Could be a masterstroke’ – Wigan Athletic’s interest in current Ipswich Town striker: The verdict

Wigan Athletic are interested in bringing in Macauley Bonne to bolster their automatic promotion push according to Football Insider.

Sunderland are also in the hunt in hoping to gain a march on the Latics in their pursuit of a top two finish. With Charlie Wyke’s future at Wigan still a little unclear, Leam Richardson will be hoping to strengthen his attacking ranks this month and Bonne would certainly do that.

Callum Lang and Will Keane appear to be chief goal threats at the DW Stadium at the moment, reducing the burden on their shoulders would be a smart move in what could be a very congested second half of the season.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Bonne would represent smart business for the Latics…

Alfie Burns

He would be a really good addition for Wigan as they look to break the top-two and challenge for automatic promotion in 2022.

Bonne has struck 11 goals this season for Ipswich in League One, which probably deserves more credit than it is getting.

Yes, Ipswich are a good side, but they had a tough start to the season and his ratio is good.

Wigan, then, could obviously do with such a prolific player to come in during the second-half of the season to give their promotion push a boost.

It’s not difficult to see where he fits in during the short-term, or the long-term if that’s a possibility.

At 26, Bonne’s best years are ahead of him. It would be a big coup for the Latics.

Declan Harte

This would be a bold move for Wigan to make this window. The player has previously spoken of his happiness at Ipswich Town and his desire to see out the full season with the club.

He started well by scoring plenty of goals in the opening weeks of the season, nine in his opening ten to be precise, but he has only bagged twice since and has not scored since November.

That Wigan are still interested despite the recent dry spell speaks well on Bonne. However, it also means he’d likely be a rotation option off the bench for the Latics, which might not be what he or his parent club will be looking for.

So far he has only missed one of Ipswich’s League One games. That experience getting so many minutes is likely more valuable than the increase in quality he’d be playing with by moving up the league to Wigan this January.

Moving to Wigan would be a step up, but not quite necessarily the one he needs to make at this point in his career, and it is worth asking whether it is worth disrupting the player who has stated his happiness at Ipswich in the past.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Wigan could be without Charlie Wyke for the foreseeable future, they should be looking into the possibility of bolstering their attacking options this month.

Therefore, a move for Macauley Bonne could be a masterstroke by the club as he has already illustrated this season that he is capable of thriving at this level.

In the 23 league games that he has played for Ipswich, the forward has scored a relatively impressive total of 11 goals and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Wigan as they look to secure a return to the Championship.

The Latics will need to act quickly in order to seal a deal for the forward as Sunderland are also looking into the possibility of striking an agreement with QPR.