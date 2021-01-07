‘Could be a masterstroke’ – QPR weighing up move for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray on loan, according to the Athletic.

Murray is currently on loan at Watford, but has made only five league appearances since joining in the summer.

The 37-year-old has made only one start in the Championship, and his time at Vicarage Road could be set to end soon.

The Athletic claim that QPR are now eyeing up a loan move for Murray, as Mark Warburton looks to bolster his attacking options.

Here, we discuss this potential transfer arrival in West London…

Toby Wilding

I think this could be a very smart signing for QPR to make.

Given the struggles that they have had in front of goal this season, you feel it is essential they add some attacking firepower to their side if they are to get out of the difficult position they currently find themselves in.

Considering the record that Murray previously has at this level, he could certainly help to do that for them, and will no doubt be determined to prove a point after a challenging last few months, something QPR could stand to benefit from.

Indeed, given the experience he has, Murray could also be a useful source of insight and motivation for QPR’s young attackers such as Lyndon Dykes, Macauley Bonne and Charlie Kelman, meaning this could be a deal they may see the advantages of long after he has left.

Ben Wignall

This potential move makes a whole lot of sense for Murray, QPR and Watford.

Murray would have expected a lot more game-time at Watford this season, but it’s now clear to see that he needs to make a switch this month before he falls out of love with football considering he will not be far off retiring.

QPR meanwhile are struggling for goals and have scored more than once in a league game just four times this season, with summer acquisitions Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne failing to fire.

The experience of Murray if he signs should help both of their all-round games improve, and when you take into consideration that he notched 13 Premier League goals for Brighton just two seasons ago, the 37-year-old surely still has a prolific half-season left in the tank in the Championship.

Jake Sanders

Whilst Murray is moving towards the end of his playing career, this could be a masterstroke by Mark Warburton.

His loan spell with Watford clearly gone to plan for one reason or another, but he ticks plenty of boxes from a QPR perspective.

Rangers are not only lacking in experience, something that Murray boasts plenty of, but are struggling worryingly for goals this season – with only two of their strikers finding the net this season.

Murray’s recent goalscoring record won’t fill Rangers supporters with much confidence, but the majority of his recent appearances have come from the bench, so it’s not difficult to see why Warburton is keen on getting the Brighton man through the door.

If this goes to plan, I believe the addition of Murray could go some way to ensuring QPR retain their Championship status this season.