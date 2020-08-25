‘Could be a masterstroke of a signing’ – Blackburn Rovers plotting move for in-demand EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay ahead of the summer transfer window according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lindsay has found regular game time hard to come by with the Potters, since he signed for the club in the summer of 2019 from Barnsley.

The defender made just 23 appearances in all competitions for Stoke last term, and it remains to be seen as to whether he has much of a long-term future with the club.

A move to Blackburn could be a tempting proposition for Lindsay as well, with Tony Mowbray looking to add depth to his defensive options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Rovers finished 11th in the Championship table last season and will fancy their chances of mounting a serious challenge for a top-six finish in the second-tier this time around.

But would Lindsay be a good addition to the Blackburn Rovers team ahead of the new season?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

I think this could be a really smart bit of business from Blackburn.

With Tosin Adarabioyo leaving to rejoin Manchester City at the end of last term, you feel that Tony Mowbray will want to bolster his options in central defence.

Lindsay’s first season at Stoke didn’t quite go to plan but I think the Scotsman has a lot to offer and will make a solid defender at Championship level moving forward.

Mowbray was keen on the centre-back last summer and it appears he now has a second chance at a deal.

Either a loan or a permanent move could work well for Blackburn and represent excellent value.

With finances tight at the moment, you feel this deal makes an awful lot of sense.

George Harbey:

This could be a masterstroke of a signing for Blackburn.

Lindsay, like many other Stoke players, didn’t play to their full potential last season and they struggled in the Championship, but he shouldn’t be written off after one disappointing campaign considering how impressive he was before that.

Lindsay was an integral player for Barnsley in their promotion from Sky Bet League One in 2018/19 and forged a solid defensive understanding with Ethan Pinnock, and he was easily one of the best defenders outside of the Championship before last season.

If Tony Mowbray can put an arm around him and inject him with confidence, then Blackburn could have an excellent player on their hands, and there can also be no denying that it’s a position they need to strengthen ahead of next season.

Tosin Adarabioyo doesn’t look set to return to Rovers after an impressive loan spell at Ewood Park from Manchester City, so Mowbray needs to find a replacement who is of similar age and ability, and I think a move to Blackburn would be the right one for Lindsay.

Can you remember the score from each of these Blackburn matches from the 2019/20 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Charlton Athletic (H). 0-1 1-0 1-2 2-1

Sam Rourke:

I can see why Rovers are keen.

Signing a new centre-back will be one of Mowbray’s top priorities in the transfer window at Blackburn this summer, and Lindsay could offer a useful solution.

It’s fair to say the 24-year-old’s stint at Stoke City has been far from fruitful with the player effectively being frozen out of O’Neill’s plans at the Bet365 Stadium, thus making a move away pretty likely.

Rovers need to find a centre-back partner for Darragh Lenihan following Tosin Adarabioyo’s departure back to Manchester City, after an excellent 2019/20 campaign at Ewood Park.

Lindsay made just 23 appearances last season for Stoke, but we know his pedigree after a great spell at Barnsley prior to the Potters – He’d add a presence in the heart of Rovers’ defence, and if the deal could be done for a cut-price fee, I can see the logic.