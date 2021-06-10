‘Could be a masterstroke’ – Ipswich Town edge closer to finalising deal to sign midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Rekeem Harper on a permanent deal, according to TWTD.

Harper is contracted with West Brom until the summer of 2022, but it appears as though he’s heading for the exit door at The Hawthorns on a permanent basis in the near future.

TWTD report that a fee in the region of £500,000 is set to be enough to prize Harper away from the Baggies, after they were relegated into the Championship last season.

Harper has made 42 appearances in total for West Brom’s first-team, and will be hoping he can make a positive start to life at Portman Road with Ipswich Town if a deal is completed.

The Tractor Boys finished the 2020/21 season ninth in the League One table, and will be hoping they can win a timely promotion back into the second tier this term.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Ipswich’s interest in signing Harper, and whether he’d be a good signing for Paul Cook’s side this summer or not.

Phil Spencer:

I think that this would be a cracking signing.

Rekeem Harper is an excellent prospect and someone who could hit the ground running for Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old has decent experience for his age after making almost 70 senior appearances so far in his career across the Premier League and Championship.

While opportunities have been limited at West Brom we’ve seen enough from Harper during his career so far to suggest that he could be a big player for the League One side.

Paul Cook is determined to get his team promoted next term and so by bringing in a player like the central midfielder I think they’ll have a much better opportunity to do just that.

George Harbey:

This could be a decent bit of business for Ipswich.

There are real changes taking place at the club this summer in regards to player overhaul, and with Andre Dozzell’s future looking uncertain, Rekeem Harper could be a like-for-like replacement.

For me, an Ipswich move would be excellent for him. He’s tried to make his mark in the Championship in recent years, but hasn’t been able to stand out for West Brom or on loan at Birmingham.

Ipswich are an ambitious League One side who possess hopes of getting into the Championship this term, and I think would be a case of one step back, two steps forward for Harper if he signed.

He’s a talented midfielder who is tidy on the ball, and I think he would fit right in at Portman Road under Cook’s style of play.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a really smart bit of business.

The 21-year-old’s career has stalled a bit a West Brom but it wasn’t long ago we were talking about interest from the likes of Liverpool and Juventus in him.

Clearly, Harper is a talented player and it may just be that a fresh start and the step down into League One is what he needs to kickstart his career.

Paul Cook has already added an experienced head to his midfield in the shape of Lee Evans, so complementing that with some youth and exuberance could be a really smart bit of business.

If the fee agreed is as low as the £500,000 I’ve seen touted for the initial bid, it could be a masterstroke.