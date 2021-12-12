Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Could be a major problem’ – These Derby County fans react as Wayne Rooney’s stance on takeover revealed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has made it clear that he wants Chris Kirchner to complete his takeover of the Championship side.

The Rams were forced into administration back in September, which resulted in a 12-point deduction, and when a nine-point penalty was applied recently, it effectively means Derby will get relegated.

However, the priority for all connected to the club is to get the ownership situation sorted, with reporter James Nursey revealing that Rooney wants Kirchner to be successful in his bid.

The American businessman is known to be very interested, and although there are other parties who are keen, the manager clearly feels he will have a good working relationship with Kirchner, with the two having already met.

It’s fair to say that the comments got the fans talking, with most knowing this was the case, but some wondered what another party taking over could mean for Rooney.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


