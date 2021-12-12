‘Could be a major problem’ – These Derby County fans react as Wayne Rooney’s stance on takeover revealed

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has made it clear that he wants Chris Kirchner to complete his takeover of the Championship side.

Wayne Rooney is urging Derby's administrators to sell to American businessman Chris Kirchner, who is cofounder, chief executive and chairman of software company https://t.co/ahdJAOrLUl, a global logistics technology provider #dcfc — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) December 12, 2021

The Rams were forced into administration back in September, which resulted in a 12-point deduction, and when a nine-point penalty was applied recently, it effectively means Derby will get relegated.

However, the priority for all connected to the club is to get the ownership situation sorted, with reporter James Nursey revealing that Rooney wants Kirchner to be successful in his bid.

The American businessman is known to be very interested, and although there are other parties who are keen, the manager clearly feels he will have a good working relationship with Kirchner, with the two having already met.

It’s fair to say that the comments got the fans talking, with most knowing this was the case, but some wondered what another party taking over could mean for Rooney.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Who's got the same PR team and money from… Well you can work it out — Andy (@DERBY5HIRE) December 12, 2021

Wayne Rooney the astute business man is he???!! — melhuish (@ajmelhuish) December 12, 2021

Probably because there’s a strong connection between Kirchner & Rooney; like Paul Stretford. All in it together. Stretford evidently doing Kirchner’s PR & even calling in favours from his old mate Nixon to blow smoke. Whatever happened to good old honesty & openness……….. — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) December 12, 2021

Get their fingers out and get it sorted . Only thing I want for Christmas is my Derby to be safe 🖤🐑❤️ — Jane 🐑❤️🖤 (@JaneJac54550719) December 12, 2021

Not sure that's how it works 😂 — Copo (@nffc_red_dog) December 12, 2021

i don't think it will be Kirchner though so that could be a major problem for Rooney when the new owner takes over knowing that Rooney favoured Kirchner — Stephen halford (@Stephenhalfor13) December 12, 2021

If he isn’t the best fit then surely Rooney doesn’t get a say? #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/z16uujXjgp — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) December 12, 2021