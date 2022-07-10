“Could be a luxury impact substitute” – Sheffield United in transfer chase for Brighton player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are eyeing up a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Reda Khadra, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The Blades, along with Championship rivals Sunderland, are thought to be interested in the diminutive German, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old scored four times and bagged two assists for Rovers last season, and now Brighton are set to send him out on another temporary move.

Would he be a good addition to the United side though under Paul Heckingbottom? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Marcus Ally

Reda Khadra would be an excellent pick-up for the vast majority of Championship sides this summer after an excellent loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

The German arrived at Ewood Park as a specialist wide player but learned the ropes of playing as a number nine under Tony Mowbray.

The Blades are already well-stocked in the final third, but Khadra would offer a wildcard option to Heckingbottom, with a greater dribbling ability than the rest of their attacking options.

The German is not completely suited to the direct style of play the Blades have adopted, but could be a luxury impact substitute to have in 2022/23.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a decent signing for Sheffield United.

They have a massive gap to fill following the departure of Morgan Gibbs-White after his loan deal ended and they’d hope Khadra could fill that.

His four goals and three assists in 27 matches certainly suggest he can be an attacking threat at Championship level, and if he can get 40 odd appearances under his belt, he’s a player you’d certainly expect to get 10-15 direct goal contributions in a team that should challenge at the sharp end of the table.

If Brighton are willing to let him leave, I wouldn’t hesitate to get this done if I’m Sheffield United.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like an interesting one to consider for Sheffield United.

With Morgan Gibbs-White’s loan move now over, the Blades do seem to be lacking some clinical options in the attacking midfield role.

Khadra could fill that void, given it was the sort of position he operated in at Blackburn last season, but there may be some concern about the fact he was not as prolific as Gibbs-White last season in terms of his goal contributions.

However, it could be argued that will come for Khadra once he has the sort of experience that Gibbs-White does, and a spell at Bramall Lane may well help him get to that level.

As a result, you do feel that a move for Khadra is worth looking into at the very least for those in charge at Sheffield United.