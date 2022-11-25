“Could be a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio” – West Ham may join January race for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are one of the sides considering a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

FLW understands that the Sky Blues are ready to offer the in-form Championship striker a new deal to ward off interest from the Premier League.

Among the clubs considering a January move are West Ham but would he be a good signing? And is he Premier League ready?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Declan Harte

The Swede is ready to make the step up to the Premier League given his performances with Coventry City in the last 18 months.

The striker has bagged 26 goals from his last 64 appearances in the league, contributing five assists as well, showing his effectiveness in attack at this level.

West Ham would be an interesting fit, but likely not an ideal one.

The Hammers have already added a number of forwards to the team in the last year or so, which would not guarantee Gyokeres ample playing time if he signed.

Given the likes of Michail Antonio, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Jarrod Bowen take up the team’s attacking options, it is unlikely that a player of Gyokeres’ profile will be needed without one of these players being sold.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’m not sure about this one from Gyokeres’ point of view to be honest.

Whilst West Ham are clearly a massive step up from Coventry City, I do think that the move has to be right for the forward when he does depart the CBS Arena.

In my head, that means a significant step up where is going to get game time and I’m not sure I can envisage that at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio is still going, and the club also forked out a significant fee on Gianluca Scamacca in the summer.

I think Gyokeres would be third choice to those two names, so this wouldn’t be one I’d go for in January if I were him or the team behind him.

Ned Holmes

His path to the first team may seem blocked at the moment but Viktor Gyokeres could be a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio.

At 24, the Swede is still young and should have his best football ahead of him but he has proven himself in the Championship for Coventry.

We’ve seen his power cause problems for physical second tier centre-backs while he’s got the pace to hurt teams in behind and is a strong finisher as well.

With all that in mind, it does seem only a matter of time until he’s playing in a top division and he’s got the tools to cut it in the Premier League.

West Ham’s poor record signing strikers is well documented but Gianluca Scamacca does look like a good investment while Antonio remains an asset.

But at 32, it’s time to start thinking about a progression plan for the latter and Gyokeres could be that.