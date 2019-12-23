‘Could be a largely positive addition’ – Nottingham Forest eye Chelsea transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi is expected to strengthen his squad in January with a loan move for Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi on the cards, according to a report in The Sun.

Guehi looks like he will be in-demand, with Norwich and Southampton from the Premier League and fellow Championship sides Bristol City and Swansea City all having expressed an interest in the 19-year-old.

So would Guehi be a good signing for Forest and is he needed at the City Ground?

Louie Chandler

“This could be a clever little signing from Nottingham Forest.

“Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo have formed an impressive partnership but as far as competition goes, Michael Dawson is the only man offering it at the moment.

“Guehi is unproven at the moment but just injecting that extra element of competition whilst the likes of Chema and Yohan Benalouane remain out of the picture could be crucial.

“It could prove to be a masterstroke from Lamouchi so I say go for it if the chance arises.”

Ned Holmes

“I think this could be a really smart bit of business from Forest.

“The Chelsea defender has had some first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge this season but it makes sense to send him somewhere to play regularly.

“A versatile player who is comfortable in multiple positions in the backline, Guehi should give Lamouchi more options defensively.

“They may face some competition from the Premier League sides that are reportedly circling as well, so they will do well to get the signing done.”

Chris Thorpe

“I think this could be a largely positive addition for Forest, as it would add to their already well stocked selection of young players at the City Ground, thus fitting into Lamouchi’s philosophy.

“He would obviously provide inexperienced but decent back up for the likes of Michael Dawson and Joe Worrall, with the youngster highly unlikely to dislodge the pair from their starting roles.

“The young defender is good at playing out from the back so will fit nicely into Forest’s possession game, whilst he is also strong at winning challenges in the air.

“This move seems like a no brainer for both clubs, as it will give Guehi the game time he needs to develop, whilst also reinforcing Forest’s backline ahead of their charge for the play-offs in the second half of the campaign.”