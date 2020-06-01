Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Could be a huge gamble,’ ‘Going to be lethal’ – Many Leeds fans discuss summer transfer decision

Leeds United fans are going to be rightly excited about the Championship season getting pencilled in for June 20th as they look to finish what they started back in August 2019.

It really does seem a long time ago but, despite that, Leeds fans will tell you it’ll be worth the wait – especially after a decade and a half of doing so already.

If they go up, all kinds of exciting things could happen at the club and, early on, we could see Jean-Kevin Augustin sign a permanent deal in what would be a big outlay for the Whites.

Phil Hay has been looking at what he could bring now he’s had time to get to full fitness, too, and in his piece for the Athletic he expands on what Whites fans will hope to get from him, if he sticks around longer than this season:

On Twitter, meanwhile, Leeds fans have also been looking ahead to the potential decision of keeping him at the club past this season, with many still holding out hope that he could be a real hit.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media about the forward:


