‘Could be a huge gamble,’ ‘Going to be lethal’ – Many Leeds fans discuss summer transfer decision

Leeds United fans are going to be rightly excited about the Championship season getting pencilled in for June 20th as they look to finish what they started back in August 2019.

It really does seem a long time ago but, despite that, Leeds fans will tell you it’ll be worth the wait – especially after a decade and a half of doing so already.

If they go up, all kinds of exciting things could happen at the club and, early on, we could see Jean-Kevin Augustin sign a permanent deal in what would be a big outlay for the Whites.

Phil Hay has been looking at what he could bring now he’s had time to get to full fitness, too, and in his piece for the Athletic he expands on what Whites fans will hope to get from him, if he sticks around longer than this season:

Jean-Kevin Augustin stands to become one of LUFC’s most expensive buys – but to date, he’s not had a chance to prove his worth. We took a detailed look at his game and tried to answer two questions – would he suit the EPL? And does he suit Bielsa’s style?https://t.co/khTgjXH6O8 — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 1, 2020

On Twitter, meanwhile, Leeds fans have also been looking ahead to the potential decision of keeping him at the club past this season, with many still holding out hope that he could be a real hit.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media about the forward:

Imo I dont see him getting the shot with us. He will always be a bench warmer 🤦🏼‍♀️ which makes him a big waste of that money. I want to be proven wrong but I cant see it unfortunately 🤦🏼‍♀️ — sophiewelshy (@sophiewelshy1) June 1, 2020

Lean Kev is gonna be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pl6XFVJQFf — Simon 💙💛 (@ElGaineseo) June 1, 2020

I'm sure we'll get the chance to see what he can do during these last 9 games. — philip hogarth (@philthy50) June 1, 2020

Great read. Could be a huge gamble, but if there is any coach in the world who is gonna get the best out of this guy, it's Bielsa! — Antony Carl Higgs (@AntonyCarlHiggs) June 1, 2020

Been impressed with his attitude and desire to be ready. Hope he gets amongst the goals early on. — Robert Hardy 💙💛 (@mightywrites) June 1, 2020

The guys absolute beast. And he loves Leeds already and we love him — Jack 💙💛 (@LeedsLeeds1919) June 1, 2020

Youth, pace, skills, strength.. and most importantly BIELSA! He's gonna be lethal when he gets a run. — Name cannot be blank 💛💙 (@1percentburn) June 1, 2020

Bielsa can do so much. The rest is upto the player. — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) June 1, 2020

It’s obligation to buy on promotion. Around £18m. As long as Augustin wants it it will happen. — Lee Maspero (@Leemo_LUFC) June 1, 2020