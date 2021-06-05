‘Could be a great signing’, ‘Baller’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to reported interest in EFL defender

A number of Huddersfield Town supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from Yorkshire Live that the Terriers are interested in making a move for Oxford United full-back Josh Ruffles.

It is believed by Yorkshire Live that Huddersfield are in the market for a new left-back this summer, with Harry Toffolo set to be their only option in that position in their squad when Jaden Brown is released at the end of his current deal.

Ruffles has already emerged as a potential target for Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, with reports from The Athletic revealing that the Reds are interested in making a move for him this summer.

That comes after the left-back managed to fire home six goals and provide six assists for Oxford in League One in his 44 appearances to help them make it all the way to the play-off semi-finals.

Yorkshire Live’s latest report now reveals that Huddersfield are set to rival Forest in the pursuit of Ruffles signature this summer. The defender is set to be out of contract with the League One outfit and is believed that talks have been stalling for a while now over any new deal.

Many Huddersfield fans were encouraged by the latest links to Ruffles and believe he would be a smart signing for them to make to provide some competition and cover for Toffolo down their left-hand side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Could be a great signing. Hope it’s not to replace Toffolo though — Harry Hall (@HarryPHall) June 4, 2021

I think he’ll be good when he plays — Ewan McGinnies (@EMcginnies) June 4, 2021

If we get another year out of Toffolo while this guy steps up that would make sense all round. Toffs is likely to move on if he carry’s on as he is and deservedly so he’s been great. — Dean Perrin (@DeanJPerrin88) June 4, 2021

Looks good. Attacking stats are impressive and would be a solid backup to Toffolo – maybe even able to step up to be his replacement if necessary. I've seen Forest and Blackburn are also interested, wonder if we'll manage to beat them to his signature — Will Marriott (@WillMarriott10) June 4, 2021

Good squad depth — Harvey (@HarveyHtafc) June 4, 2021

Ah okay cheers. He’s probably going to be a backup for toffolo. And a good egg too which is what we need. Decent — cathal guckian (@GuckianCathal) June 4, 2021