‘Would be a really smart move’ – Preston North End eyeing Crystal Palace transfer deal: The verdict

Preston North End are interested in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

Hennessey is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the season, meaning he could be on the move this summer, having fallen well behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order between the posts for the Eagles.

Now it seems as though that is earning the 34-year-old plenty of attention from the Championship, and we understand that Preston – along with Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest – are interested in the Welsh international.

But would Hennessey be a good signing for Preston? And is he a player they need to bring to Deepdale?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what some of them had to say.

Phil Spencer

This could be a great shout.

Preston North End are a side who are facing a big summer and one of their main focuses has to be on adding leaders to their back line.

Wayne Hennessey would certainly do that.

The experienced goalkeeper would add valuable comfort to Preston’s defence and could certainly be regarded as one of the best outside of the top flight.

A move could depend on finances but if the club can sort that out then I think it’s a good shout.

Jordan Rushworth

Preston will be in the market for a new keeper in the summer, and if they cannot get another deal over the line for Daniel Iversen, then a move for Hennessey could make sense.

Hennessey has been a reliable and consistent performer throughout his career and he has performed well in the Championship and the Premier League. The keeper has had to settle for being a backup option at Crystal Palace during the last few seasons, so he would likely be open to moving somewhere he can get regular football.

The 34-year-old would be a decent option for Preston to have and he would provide an experienced head at the back in what could be something of a restructure of their defence in the summer.

It is a signing that would be a good one on paper at least, although some might be wanting the Lilywhites to first try and get Iversen back at Deepdale next term first.

Ned Holmes

This would be a really smart move from Preston’s perspective.

Hennessey is a quality goalkeeper and that’s just what the Lilywhites need because Daniel Iversen is set to return back to Leicester City at the end of his loan.

Bringing Iversen back on loan would be a smart move but if they can’t, then landing the Welsh shot-stopper on a free transfer seems like a great bit of business.

There’s no arguing with his experience and it would be a positive step in what looks to be a summer of change.