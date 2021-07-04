‘Could be a great move’ – Huddersfield set sights on Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, according to Alan Nixon.

Gabriel spent last season on loan at Blackpool, making 35 appearances in all competitions and helping the Tangerines win promotion from League One.

Blackpool are now keen to sign Gabriel on a permanent basis, but according to Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town have now joined the race for the 22-year-old.

Huddersfield have already brought in Ollie Turton on a free transfer this summer, the right-back who battled it out with Gabriel for a place in the Blackpool side last season.

Gabriel isn’t expected to leave Forest on the cheap if he were to depart the City Ground, though, and here, we discuss their interest in the full-back…

Phil Spencer

This could be a great move for Huddersfield Town if they can pull it off.

Jordan Gabriel enjoyed an excellent season with Blackpool last term as Neil Critchley’s side went on to secure promotion from League One.

Undoubtedly, the next step for the player is to kick on and thrive in the Championship next term.

The full-back may find it tough to break into Nottingham Forest’s first team next term, but with Huddersfield rebuilding this summer, it could be an ideal switch for them.

As well as being defensively sound, Gabriel offers a real threat going forward and so if the Terriers can pull it off I think that this could be a very shrewd move.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a good signing for Huddersfield in all honesty.

Admittedly, the Terriers do already seem to be well stocked at right-back, with Ollie Turton having already joined this summer, alongside Pipa, but rumours around the latter could force them into a move for another option on this side of their defence.

Even if they were able to keep Pipa, it could still make sense to make a move to Gabriel, given the fact that at 22-years-old, there is still plenty of time remaining in the Forest man’s career for him to get those opportunities.

Indeed, judging by Gabriel’s performances on loan at Blackpool last season, it is clear that he possesses a considerable amount of potential and ability, so he could be something of an asset for Huddersfield for years to come were they to win the race for him, meaning it does seem to me as though this could be well worth pursuing for the Terriers.

Chris Thorpe

Forest should really look to hold onto Gabriel. I think he can be a real asset for them moving forwards into next season.

He thrived at Blackpool and looked ready to take the step up to the Championship, so you can fully understand why Huddersfield are sniffing around.

Whether he is allowed to leave or not is another matter as the Reds may see him as someone that they can keep and improve further.

On the flip side he is a player that the Terriers need, so perhaps they will firm up their interest moving forwards as Corberan looks to put his squad together.

It’s a tough one to call and I think Forest need to give this a lot of thought.