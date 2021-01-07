Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Could be a great move’, ‘Buzzing’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Stoke City have completed the signing of Rabbi Matondo, with the winger joining on loan from Schalke for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who is a Welsh international, impressed for the Bundesliga outfit after initially joining from Manchester City, but he has struggled for game time in recent months.

It has been a campaign to forget for Schalke so far, who are already on their third manager of the season, and they have been willing to let Matondo leave on a temporary basis after his lack of game time.

A switch to Stoke has been in the pipeline for the past few days, and the announcement finally came this evening on the club’s official site.

Whilst some were frustrated that the loan doesn’t include an option to buy, the overall reaction was hugely positive, as Matondo has the potential to be key for Michael O’Neill moving forward.

Article title: 'Could be a great move', 'Buzzing' – These Stoke City fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

