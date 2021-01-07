‘Could be a great move’, ‘Buzzing’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Stoke City have completed the signing of Rabbi Matondo, with the winger joining on loan from Schalke for the rest of the season.

😎 The news you've all been waiting for. Welcome to the Potteries, @rabbi_matondo.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 7, 2021

The 20-year-old, who is a Welsh international, impressed for the Bundesliga outfit after initially joining from Manchester City, but he has struggled for game time in recent months.

It has been a campaign to forget for Schalke so far, who are already on their third manager of the season, and they have been willing to let Matondo leave on a temporary basis after his lack of game time.

A switch to Stoke has been in the pipeline for the past few days, and the announcement finally came this evening on the club’s official site.

Whilst some were frustrated that the loan doesn’t include an option to buy, the overall reaction was hugely positive, as Matondo has the potential to be key for Michael O’Neill moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Such a shame we won’t see a Matondo and Campbell partnership but nevertheless, this could be a great move 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/kuSsbvd1Mi — Jordan (@JDSCFC) January 7, 2021

No option to buy 😔 — Luke🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCLuke) January 7, 2021

Ecstatic to hear this seems a energetic and ambitious young player , all we really need to challenge the top 6 now is one more attacking option . Proud to see how fast we have reacted in this window and the board backing O’niell all they way ! — George Champ (@iamGeorgeChamp) January 7, 2021

For some reason "I’m delighted to sign for Stoke City until the end of the season and am looking forward to it" doesn't fill me with confidence 😂. Why did he need to specify it was until the end of the season? — Will Holland (SCFC) (@willhollandd) January 7, 2021

I am buzzing — stokie Max (@BeamontMax) January 7, 2021

I really thought we’d bottled the deal😭 — George (@StokeyyG2) January 7, 2021