“Could be a great bit of business” – Millwall set to compete for signing of Man United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are set to face competition from three Championship clubs in the chase to sign Hannibal Mejbri.

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester United academy prospect is a transfer target of Gary Rowett.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 19-year old would be a good addition to the Lions’ squad…

Carla Devine

Hannibal Mejbri would be a brilliant signing for Millwall. He is a young player who has shown plenty of potential so far and if he made a move to The Den, this could be a really exciting signing.

Millwall have already made some good additions and it looks as though they will be a side that offer a threat going forward this season which the 19-year-old would only add to.

This would be a brilliant change for the youngster to show what he can do on a regular basis and you can imagine he will be desperate for the chance therefore giving his best for Millwall.

You can imagine his parent club will be keen for a move that gives him game time and you can certainly see him getting that under Gary Rowett, a manager who could help develop his talents further.

Given he already has a couple of Premier League appearances under his belt, this could be a great bit of business from Millwall and provide them with that something extra to help their push to a top six finish.

Josh Cole

Although Millwall could still be in the market for some new players, they should steer clear of being dragged into a potential battle for Mejbri.

The 19-year-old has only featured on three occasions at senior level for Manchester United during his career and may find it difficult to adapt to life in the Championship.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Millwall played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 St Andrew's? 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3 D

When you consider that Millwall recently bolstered their attacking midfield options by swooping for George Honeyman, there is no guarantee that Mejbri will be able to feature regularly if he makes the move to The Den.

In need of regular first-team football, Mejbri ought to consider joining a club who are willing to offer him assurances regarding game-time.

Declan Harte

This would be an exciting signing for Millwall, with a lot of expectation around Man United that Hannibal could be the next big thing from the club’s academy.

At 19-years old, he is already a full fledged international with Tunisia, competing with them in the Arab Cup last year, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also brought into the fold at Old Trafford late last season and has been on the fringes of the first team squad for some time, highlighting the promise he has shown.

He would add a level of flair and creativity in attack that would be a big boost to Millwall’s attack, especially in the absence of Jed Wallace.

He is a committed player, which can get him in trouble from time to time, but it will also get the fans on board, who will enjoy his feistiness off the ball and his eagerness to help defend out of possession.