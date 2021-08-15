‘Could be a great addition’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing up swoop for PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are needing to bring in a few more signings in key areas before the transfer window closes if they are to continue their positive start to the campaign.

According to The Sun on Sunday (15/08/2021, p63), Blackburn are interested in making a potential loan move for Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler before the window comes to a close as they attempt to bolster their defensive options.

It is believed that Sandler could make the move to Ewood Park within the next week as Manchester City prepare to allow him to go out on loan to get some regular game time in the Championship. That would be sanctioned if he puts pen to paper on a new deal with City prior to his loan switch to Blackburn.

So with Blackburn interested in a potential move for Sandler, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right move for Rovers to make…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Blackburn this summer.

Sandler’s move to English football hasn’t gone as he would have hoped for, but a move to Ewood Park with Tony Mowbray’s side could prove to be the ideal opportunity for him to make a name for himself in English football.

Additional strength in depth at centre-back is always going to be welcome after Taylor Harwood-Bellis returned to Manchester City at the end of last year’s league campaign.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to not see him involved in the starting XI straight away, but he’s got a point to prove, and Blackburn will be hoping to get the best out of the 24-year-old this term, as they target a top-half finish.

If Blackburn can offer him first-team assurances on a regular basis, then it wouldn’t surprise me if he was to repay them with a number of strong performances for the Lancashire-based side in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Rovers transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Along with Andy Cole, who is Blackburn's record signing? Jordan Rhodes Ben Brereton Benni McCarthy Sam Gallagher

Chris Thorpe

It’s a good move for Rovers as it isn’t going to hit them hard financially at all in the grand scheme of things.

He’s had some good experience of playing abroad and is now ready to test himself in English football.

Whether he will be up to the standards of the Championship remains to be seen but I think this could be another smart loan move from Mowbray and co.

The relationship that they have with Manchester City has proved fruitful in the past so they will be keen to maintain it.

This is a signing they really need and there’s no doubt they will be very pleased if they get it done.

Adam Jones

After losing Charlie Mulgrew this summer, it would make sense for Tony Mowbray to bring another centre-back to fill this void left by the Scotsman.

Although it’s important they address their frontline with the club losing Adam Armstrong and former loanee Harvey Elliott in the last couple of months, they finished 15th in the table even with the deadly attacking duo.

After conceding 54 goals last term, which isn’t a complete disaster in all honesty, they will want to build a strong defence for the lower number of goals they are likely to score next season without Armstrong and Elliott and with this tougher backline, climb their way up the Championship table.

The onus will now be on others to contribute in the absence of Armstrong, so Mowbray is wise to invest in other areas of the pitch and someone like Philippe Sandler could be a great addition, probably chomping at the bit to make an impact after being left out in the cold at Manchester City.

He also only has one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, so they could potentially make this deal permanent on a free transfer if he makes a good impact. They just need to be aware of his previous injury worries.