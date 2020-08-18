‘Could be a good solution’ – Ipswich Town weigh up transfer move for Premier League man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are in the race to sign Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn on loan, as per Goal.

Pompey are also in the chase to sign the 20-year-old who has just got back from a loan spell at Oxford United where he made 14 League One appearances, in a stint where the player struggled with several injury niggles.

Able to operate in various attacking midfield positions and in a more advanced forward role, the Welshman could offer a real element of versatility to Paul Lambert’s side, as they look to launch a push for promotion.

So, would Woodburn be a good fit at Portman Road? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

This could be a very good signing.

Woodburn is a goo player and although we’ve not seen the best of him since his breakthrough at Liverpool, it’s easy to forget the talent the forward does possess.

Additionally, he’s still only 20, so after a year developing in League One, he should be primed and ready to make a bigger impact in 2020/21.

For me, a manager like Paul Lambert would be great for him and offer him the arm around the shoulder that a young player often needs.

If Portman Road proves to be the right environment to unleash this guy’s talent, it’ll be some transfer and give Ipswich a real attacking weapon.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Ipswich Town actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Ipswich Town were crowned champions of England in their first ever season in the English top-flight - True or false? True False

George Dagless

He could be.

Ipswich perhaps need to add to their attacking options as things stand and if one or both of James Norwood and Kayden Jackson leave this summer then that need becomes even more pressing.

He’s a good footballer – I’m not sure he is going to make it at Liverpool now – but at League One level he could have plenty to offer and Paul Lambert would relish the challenge of getting a tune out of him.

Ned Holmes

Ipswich need some extra attacking impetus in my eyes and I think Woodburn could be a good solution.

The way they tailed off last term was disappointing and you’d have to say nothing they’ve done so far this summer would suggest they’ve moved to fix that.

Both Kayden Jackson and James Norwood have been linked with the exit door, so moving for someone that will be a danger in the final third isn’t a bad thought at all.

Injury cut the 20-year-old’s time in League One short last term but he was looking impressive and certainly a player that with a bit of patience, could excel next season.