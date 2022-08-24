“Could be a good signing” – Watford fan pundit delivers verdict on Aston Villa transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have completed the signing of Kortney Hause on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

In the eyes of FLW’s Watford fan pundit, Justin Beattie, he feels that signing is a good one, highlighting Rob Edwards’ previous work with the centre-back at Wolves.

Justin explained: “It’s a good one, primarily because he has worked with Rob Edwards before at Wolves. He should know all about him and what his qualities are and the best way of playing him.”

Nevertheless, Watford are getting their hands on a player that’s got very few games under his belt in the last two seasons, featuring only 19 times for Villa.

That’s not lost on Justin, who continued: “He does need some match time. He only played nine games for Villa last season and 10 the season before that. He does need that game time, but I’m sure under Edwards, this could be a good signing.”

Despite the deal to bring Hause to Vicarage Road strengthening Edwards’ defensive options, there are calls for more depth to be added to the ranks, as Watford aim for a positive final week of the window.

“We do desperately need to strengthen the centre-back position,” Justin concluded. “We have been found out a few times already this season and bringing in a new central defender is very much needed.”

Edwards has led Watford to second in the Championship table after the opening fixtures, with only Sheffield United managing to steal a march on the Hornets in the early season standings.

The Verdict

You can understand why there might be a touch of concern with regard to Hause given he’s not played much over the last two seasons, but the pros certainly outweigh the cons here.

It’s obvious Watford needed the depth at centre-back, whilst getting a player that Edwards knows from an earlier part of his career is another positive.

That player-manager relationship can be so important, particularly when the player in question has had a lean couple of years when it comes to appearances.

