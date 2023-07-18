This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are leading the race for Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, as reported by TEAMtalk.

This comes after it was revealed by Alan Nixon that the forward has been axed from Neil Warnock’s plans.

However, it has now been reported by Nixon that Rhodes is in line for a shock return to Huddersfield’s team, with the forward set to play in a behind closed doors game.

Warnock was keen to land a new striker, but that has failed to happen as this stage and may now have to use Rhodes after leaving him out of their pre-season trip.

Rhodes re-signed for the Terriers in 2021 on a free transfer, and in these last two seasons, he has played 55 times for the club in the Championship.

But at 33, his performances have dropped off somewhat, and the goals have dried up, which has meant he hasn’t been as regular in the first team as he would have liked.

So, the forward's future is very much up in the air, but he remains someone who Derby are keen on signing.

Would Jordan Rhodes be a good signing for Derby County?

Football League World writers have discussed the news that Derby County are leading the race for the experienced striker and shared whether they think he would be a good addition for the team.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This could be a very shrewd signing for the Rams this summer.

It is clear that Derby are in need of more reinforcements in the final third of the pitch, as they need to replace the goals of David McGoldrick.

The club has brought in Conor Washington, but he alone isn’t going to take on the burden of being Derby’s leading man.

So, they need more additions, and bringing in a player like Rhodes could be a very smart move by the club. He seems to fit the profile of what Paul Warne likes to have at the top end of the pitch, someone who can be a handful, has good link-up play, and an eye for goal.

Rhodes may not be as prolific as he once was, but maybe by dropping down a league he can rediscover some of that form, especially in a team that likes to create chances.

A loan seems to be the best fit, as Derby wouldn't be able to afford his wages on their own and given his age and recent performances, they may just want him for a season, but it will all depend on if Huddersfield can bring in a forward of their own.

The concern would be about Rhodes’ goal output, but putting that to one side, he would be a very good addition for any League One side, especially one that is expected to fight at the top end of the division.

Alfie Burns

Derby got first-hand proof last season of what a drop down the divisions can do for an ageing striker.

David McGoldrick entered 2022/23 on the back of fading at Sheffield United after a few injuries, but was a shining light in League One last season with his output in the final third.

Of course, he has now left and Derby are on the lookout for his replacement.

Rhodes could be a good option, too. He's not as prolific as he once was, yet he was particularly useful for Huddersfield in the 2021/22 season as they reached the Championship play-off final under Carlos Corberan. He scored important goals that season and started the following campaign well, despite the chaos at the John Smith's Stadium. Obviously, things haven't really worked out for Rhodes under Neil Warnock, but he will still feel like he can make an impact in the EFL at the age of 33.

A step down into League One feels logical for him in a bid to help him rediscover his goalscoring form. Derby will feel confident that, if he can do that, he will have been well worth pursuing.