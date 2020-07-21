Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Could be a good move’, ‘Shame’ – Many Leeds United fans react as club figure’s exit appears to draw closer

Published

9 mins ago

on

Carlos Corberan looks like he will be on the way out of Leeds United this summer, with the coach set for the top job at Huddersfield Town.  

Leeds have paired Corberan with Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff in the last two years, combining his role with overseeing the club’s under-23s, who have been hugely successful.

Today, Bielsa has confirmed – as per Phil Hay – that Corberan is expected to take the top job at Huddersfield Town, as the Terriers begin life after Danny Cowley, who has kept them in the Championship this season.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14

Patrick Bamford.

It is, undoubtedly, a good opportunity for the 37-year-old and a chance for him to test himself in a top job.

There is some regret amongst the Leeds fans, who had identified him as a potential successor for Bielsa, but there’s plenty of level-headed fans also looking at the positives.

That could be Leeds’ youngsters heading out to Huddersfield for a chance in the Championship or even Corberan excelling and earning a real chance of getting the Leeds job later in his career.

We dive into the responses here…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Could be a good move’, ‘Shame’ – Many Leeds United fans react as club figure’s exit appears to draw closer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: