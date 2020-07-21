‘Could be a good move’, ‘Shame’ – Many Leeds United fans react as club figure’s exit appears to draw closer

Carlos Corberan looks like he will be on the way out of Leeds United this summer, with the coach set for the top job at Huddersfield Town.

Leeds have paired Corberan with Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff in the last two years, combining his role with overseeing the club’s under-23s, who have been hugely successful.

Today, Bielsa has confirmed – as per Phil Hay – that Corberan is expected to take the top job at Huddersfield Town, as the Terriers begin life after Danny Cowley, who has kept them in the Championship this season.

It is, undoubtedly, a good opportunity for the 37-year-old and a chance for him to test himself in a top job.

There is some regret amongst the Leeds fans, who had identified him as a potential successor for Bielsa, but there’s plenty of level-headed fans also looking at the positives.

Bielsa speaking on Zoom – says he expects Carlos Corberan to be Huddersfield's next manager. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 21, 2020

That could be Leeds’ youngsters heading out to Huddersfield for a chance in the Championship or even Corberan excelling and earning a real chance of getting the Leeds job later in his career.

We dive into the responses here…

Was hoping he’d be Bielsa’s successor eventually here tbh. Wish him best of luck though — Joel D 🏆 (@LUFC_Duffy) July 21, 2020

I'm more concerned that some of our young lads will move with him — Jacob Wadsworth🏆 (@JacobWadsworth6) July 21, 2020

☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ was hoping he’d take over Bielsa when it comes to it. Any idea who we’ll get to replace him as both u23 coach and on match day with bielsa? — WⓂ️ (@WM80_) July 21, 2020

Could be a good move. Carlos gets management experience in a challenging environment. We have a nearby club to whom we can loan players in need of match practice, and the manager plays the Bielsa way. And if it works out he can come back to succeed Marcelo in a few years time. — Johnny WhiteEagle (@JohnnyWhiteEag1) July 21, 2020

Good luck to him. But he's gonna adapt Huddersfield to the same style we play. It's going to be annoying for us. — Matty Eclipse (C)💛💙 (@2en5lufc) July 21, 2020

Good luck to him,,would of liked him to stay with the club & possibly take charge down the line,,But you can understand if he wants to give it a go now #lufc — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) July 21, 2020

Have to say; if Leeds thought there was any danger of Bielsa not renewing, they would not be letting Corberan go. This is in some ways, good news – wish him all the very best. He has done a great job with the U23's. — Deven (@ParisAchilles) July 21, 2020

I think that’s a great move. We can see if he can hack it on his own, and then take him back, potentially, when Bielsa eventually leaves. — Paul Ransom 🏆 (@Bertleeds) July 21, 2020

Shame.. Honestly thought he was the natural successor. — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) July 21, 2020