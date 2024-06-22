Highlights Skipp could benefit from reuniting with Farke at Leeds, likely to get more regular playtime than at Spurs.

Hutton believes a move to Leeds would suit Skipp, considering the competition in Tottenham's midfield.

While Leeds currently have strong midfield options, Skipp's potential addition could help strengthen the team for promotion.

Pundit Alan Hutton believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp would be a good signing for Leeds United.

Skipp came through the Spurs academy, and after spending the 2020-21 season out on loan with Norwich City, he has established himself in the first team.

The 23-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions for Ange Postecoglou's side this season as they finished fifth in the Premier League, but only seven of those came as starts, and his game time became increasingly limited in the second half of the campaign.

Oliver Skipp stats for Tottenham Hotspur this season (according to Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Starts Premier League 21 5 FA Cup 2 1 League Cup 2 1

It remains to be seen whether Postecoglou will allow Skipp to depart on loan this summer, but according to The Athletic, he is attracting interest from Leeds, and a move to Elland Road would see him reunite with Whites boss Daniel Farke.

Skipp scored one goal and provided two assists in 47 appearances under Farke during his time at Norwich to help the Canaries win the Championship title, and Farke was full of praise for the midfielder, revealing that it was one of his "biggest wishes" to bring him to Carrow Road and describing the deal as "perfect business".

Alan Hutton on Leeds United's interest in Oliver Skipp

Hutton believes that working with a manager he knows in Farke next season could be beneficial for Skipp, and he admitted that it is unlikely he will receive regular minutes at Spurs.

Asked whether Leeds could be a good move for Skipp, Hutton said: "I think so.

"It always helps when you know the manager, and you can go to a club where you can settle in quite quickly and get to know the players in pre-season.

"We're talking about a big team in Leeds who just missed out on going up, and that will be their remit next season.

"If I'm totally honest, I can't see him being regular for Tottenham moving forward, I think they've got too many options in that number eight.

"He does do a good job, to be fair, when he comes in, but a move somewhere where he feels at home and is playing regular football is where we'll see the best of him.

"Leeds will need reinforcements if they're going to go up next year, so I think that could be a good move."

Oliver Skipp deal would make perfect sense for Leeds United

It is difficult to disagree with Hutton that Skipp's potential loan move to Leeds could be good for all parties.

The Whites do have strong midfield options currently, but they could be vulnerable to losing Archie Gray this summer, while Ilia Gruev is said to be attracting interest from the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund, so it may be an area they need to bolster.

Skipp struggled for game time this season at Spurs, but he has shown previously that he is a more than capable performer in the Premier League, and he would be a quality addition for Leeds in the Championship.

There may be some concerns about Skipp's lack of goals and assists, but he is clearly a player trusted by Farke, and crucially, he has won promotion from the second tier with Norwich, so he would help to bring a winning mentality to the dressing room.