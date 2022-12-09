“Could be a good low risk option” – Burnley eyeing January transfer move for Brighton forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are one of a number of Championship sides chasing the potential signature of Brighton’s Deniz Undav in January.

Football League World has exclusively revealed that the Clarets face competition from the likes of QPR, Coventry City and Sunderland, among others, for the forward.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the German would be a good fit for Vincent Kompany’s side…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is potentially an interesting one for Burnley.

I’ve not seen a great deal of Denz Undav, but his goal record in Belgium last season is mightily impressive.

27 goals it was for the season in total, not forgetting the 13 assists he registered, too.

With Burnley reportedly eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, too, it feels clear Burnley and Vincent Kompany is keen on adding another forward to their frontline.

On a loan deal, Undav could be a good low risk option, with the potential for it to be a really exciting deal if he can find his goalscoring boots in the second tier.

Billy Mulley

I think Deniz Undav is a good option for Vincent Kompany to explore with the Clarets chasing down an immediate return to the Premier League.

Thriving in Belgium’s top-flight last time out, the Burnley boss would have a good understanding of what the forward can bring to his side.

In my head, Viktor Gyokeres would be the ideal player for the Clarets as they search for an additional striker when January comes around, however, Undav, could be a real hit at Turf Moor if he is to arrive for the remainder of the campaign.

Given the whole host of other Championship clubs that are in for him, it might be a difficult race for Kompany and Co. to win.

Should a move to the second-tier occur, Undav has all the desirable qualities to thrive.

Declan Harte

Undav hasn’t quite been able to settle in at Brighton as many had hoped pre-season.

The forward has still yet to earn a Premier League start, and he has not featured from the bench consistently under Roberto de Zerbi.

A loan move to Burnley could be an ideal destination for him in the second half of the season.

The German is clearly talented, having bagged an impressive 25 goals from 33 league appearances in Belgium last season, including a further nine assists as well.

Burnley are also in need of another forward option to lead the line, with Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez both struggling with fitness at times this campaign.

Working under Kompany may also be a good opportunity for him to adapt to English football, making this a potential win-win option for all parties involved if it goes through.