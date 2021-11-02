‘Could be a good appointment’ – League One gaffer linked with Cardiff City vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United’s Paul Warne is the latest man to be linked with the Cardiff City managerial vacancy, per Wales Online’s live blog (November 1, 4:46pm).

The idea of the 48-year-old becoming the Bluebirds’ new boss has been ‘floated’ in the boardroom as the hierarchy look to find Mick McCarthy’s long-term successor following his departure.

Warne played over 250 league games for the Millers before hanging up his boots and he transitioned into a coach at the club before eventually becoming the manager in 2016.

It’s a role he’s held ever since and even though the Yorkshire side have become a yo-yo club between the Championship and League One, Warne is highly-respected for his abilities – would he be the right man for Cardiff though? The FLW team have had their say…

Charlie Gregory

Paul Warne is arguably one of the most well-regarded coaches in the EFL right now and has worked wonders at Rotherham in continuing to get them challenging at the top end of League One.

The issue is whether he can take on a Championship team and get them doing more than just battling relegation.

It could be argued that the situation with the Millers is down to the team and budget available compared to the ability of the manager but he still doesn’t have much experience of challenging at the top end of the second tier.

The Bluebirds would certainly want to be play-off contenders going forward and they wouldn’t want to continue on as a bottom of the league side.

However, if anyone deserves a chance to prove his mettle as a manager in the second tier it is Paul Warne and he could be a tremendous appointment by the side.

Given the chance to push on with Cardiff, it could be just what they need to get back towards the play-offs.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a good appointment for Cardiff.

Warne certainly has plenty of experience in battling relegation from the Championship with Rotherham, and you feel that last season in particular, he was unlucky not to succeed given how circumstances played out for the Millers.

As a result, you do get the feeling that Warne could be a decent candidate for Cardiff, and his style of play could be one the fans appreciate more than they have that of a Neil Harris or a Mick McCarthy.

It could also be argued that Cardiff have a stronger squad than Rotherham did last season, meaning Warne may have a better chance of getting them out of trouble.

With that in mind, Warne may not be a bad option to consider for the Bluebirds as they look for someone to take over at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ned Holmes

Paul Warne is, for me, one of the most underrated managers in the EFL with the job he has done at Rotherham United constantly overlooked.

He’s shown with the Millers that he’s capable of building real squad cohesion and get players performing at their best – Cardiff look a club that need just that at the moment.

On top of that, he’s a manager that’s not scared of playing a direct style of football and you feel that would fit the players currently at the Bluebirds.

Would he leave Rotherham? That’s hard to say because you can tell he loves the club.

Should Cardiff test whether he’s interested? Definitely!