Highlights With the transfer window closed, EFL clubs can only make signings through free agency, making it an opportunity for clubs to inject new talent into their sides.

Andros Townsend, a former England international winger, is currently without a club after his contract with Everton was ended abruptly due to an ACL injury.

Potential landing spots for Townsend in the EFL could be Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, who both lack depth in attack and could benefit from his experience and goal-scoring abilities, though his wages may mean the likes of Southampton are a better fit.

With the transfer window closing nearly a month ago now, the only way for EFL clubs to make signings until January 2024 is via the free agents market.

And there is still plenty of quality up for grabs for clubs if they feel as though they need a fresh injection of talent or energy into their side for a few months.

One of the players who is looking for a new club is former England international winger Andros Townsend, who has certainly had somewhat of a tough last 18 months for a number of different reasons.

What is Andros Townsend's current situation?

Townsend, who amassed 13 caps for his country between 2013 and 2016, signed for Everton in the summer of 2021 following his departure from Crystal Palace, but in March 2022 he ruptured his ACL against his former club in an FA Cup clash.

It is an injury that would essentially end his time at the Toffees abruptly despite still having over a year left on his contract - his only appearance last season came in an under-21's match for the Merseyside outfit in May and he was released in the summer.

The 32-year-old went on trial with Premier League returnees Burnley over the summer, impressing especially in a 90-minute performance against Portuguese giants Benfica, but after thinking he had a deal sorted with the Clarets, they pulled out of the move - leaving Townsend still without a club.

Potential moves to Turkey and Saudi Arabia have also fallen through in recent weeks, so Townsend is still on the lookout for a club to get his career back on track - and he could do that in England.

Which EFL club should take a chance on Andros Townsend?

There is every chance that Townsend will stay in England as there should be clubs that are keen for his talents - but which EFL clubs should be looking at him? Let's take a look at what some of the FLW writers think...

Ben Wignall

Providing that his knee is going to hold up - and given that he performed multiple times for Burnley in pre-season there's no reason why it shouldn't - then there are Championship clubs out there who could do with someone of his quality.

With Ryan Hedges now out for a number of months, as well as Sam Gallagher also being on the sidelines, there may be a spot for Townsend to try and win at Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has Tyrhys Dolan, Dilan Markanday, loanee Andrew Moran and Arnor Sigurdsson to choose from, but the first three in particular are very similar players and none have the pedigree and the explosive shot power that Townsend possesses.

Also, Blackburn's squad is relatively young and having lost plenty of games recently, they may just need some experience in there to mix with their youthfulness - Townsend would fit that bill as well.

Another club that have already dipped into the pool of free agents that seem to be missing something in attack is Queens Park Rangers.

Gareth Ainsworth's side lack a bit of depth in the final third, with Sinclair Armstrong, Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock all battling for three places.

Townsend though could be a game-changer off the bench with his long-range striking prowess, and it would of course be close to his London roots - that is a move that could make even more sense than Blackburn.

Ned Holmes

There are a number of teams that could benefit from adding a winger of Andros Townsend's quality but it surely comes down to who can afford the free agent.

He'll need to take a pay cut wherever he goes but it's hard to see anyone outside the club's biggest spenders being able to give him what he wants all the same.

That being said, Southampton represents an intriguing option given they lost the likes of Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, and Dan Nlundulu.

Russell Martin needs a winger that can score goals and Townsend has proven himself that.

He bagged seven goals and four assists in 27 appearances for Everton in 2021/22 and taking the step down to the Championship could make him a more potent threat.

Leicester City are also a potential landing spots given the jury is still out on Wanya Marcal, Kasey McAteer, Issahaku Fatawu, and Yunus Akgun.