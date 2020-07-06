‘Could be a frightening prospect’ – Southampton eyeing leading EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As per David Ornstein for The Athletic, Ollie Watkins is attracting the interest of the likes of Southampton and Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window.

The forward has proven an excellent player in the Championship in recent years, with him a leading contender for this season’s Golden Boot.

If he moved to Southampton, though, would he be a hit for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men in the years to come? Our writers assess…

Alfie Burns

It’s a signing very much like the deal that saw Che Adams move to Southampton last summer.

Of course, that’s a signing that hasn’t quite taken off just yet, but it is showing signs of life and that’s encouraging for Saints.

If they move for Watkins, it’s another that might be a little bit of a slow burner, but I’ve got no doubts it would eventually work out long-term.

A period of adapting would be needed, but towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign, you’ve got to imagine that Watkins would be settled in and starting games.

Adding him to the depth of talent Southampton have in attack could be a frightening prospect in two or three years.

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart bit of business by the Saints.

They already have strong options in attack with the likes of Danny Ings, Shane Long and Che Adams all battling it out for a starting spot in the squad.

But Watkins has age on his side, and is a player that is full of confidence at the moment, which will make him an excellent addition to the Southampton team.

With 23 goals so far this season for Brentford, I’m not surprised to see that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere.

If Brentford aren’t promoted this season, then it’ll be a no-brainer for the Saints to make an offer to sign Watkins.

George Harbey

Watkins would be a real coup for Southampton if they managed to win the race to his signing.

He has been an excellent player at Championship level in recent seasons and he would undoubtedly fit into life in the Premier League, and I would back him to score many goals indeed.

If they signed him, then he’d have to play, as I think he’s better than Che Adams and he has attributes that would make him form a really clever partnership up top alongside Danny Ings.

Southampton should think about this carefully though as it is quite a step-up, and Adams has took a while to settle in and start performing for the Saints.