‘Could be a fine signing’ – Middlesbrough linked with PL player: The verdict

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Marcus Forss as they aim to add to their squad for the new season.

The Teessiders will be seen by many as one of the teams to beat this coming campaign in the Championship, with them boasting a good roster of players and also a top manager in Chris Wilder.

Would Forss be a good addition for the Boro? We take a look now…

George Dagless

This could be a fine signing.

Forss is a very good player and one that should be playing regularly at a good level, but he finds himself naturally down the pecking order at Brentford thanks to Ivan Toney.

That said, then, he might be wanting to move on this summer and play elsewhere and Boro is a very attractive proposition.

Chris Wilder could get a top tune out of him if he joined, and so I think this is a potential move that could work out nicely for all involved.

Carla Devine

I think this would be a good signing for Boro ahead of the new season. Admittedly, Forss didn't do as well as he would've wanted last season scoring just one goal during his short loan spell with Hull City. However, Boro are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements for the season as it stands and with the new campaign creeping closer, he could be one worth taking a chance on. If he did make the move, the 23-year-old would likely be a starter in the side which means this move could give him a brilliant chance to prove his talent and earn himself a spot in Brentford's Premier League side the following season. There's no doubt he will be keen to prove his talents and this seems like a move that could work for all parties and serve as good motivation to push on. Charlie Gregory I think Marcus Forss would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough because on his day, he has real talent. The forward has bagged goals for Brentford and bagged for Hull too, so it's clear that he can cut it in the EFL. At his best for the Bees, he showed real potential. If Boro can get the best out of him – and help him realise his potential – then the 23-year-old could be an inspired signing for the club. His age is on his side and he's already got plenty of experience. On a cheap deal then, Forss could be a really good piece of business.