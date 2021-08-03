‘Could be a fantastic signing’ – Wigan Athletic close in on deal for Rangers man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jordan Jones looks set to join Wigan Athletic on loan, according to Will Unwin of The Guardian.

The Rangers winger has struggled to make an impact on Steven Gerrard and as a result will be allowed to leave the club as he goes in search of regular first team football.

Jones impressed during a loan spell with Sunderland last term in which he scored three times and created four more in 21 appearances, playing a key role in the club’s push for the play-offs.

However it seems that it’ll be the Latics where the player is plying his trade this term.

So will Jordan Jones be a good signing?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for the Latics.

I’ve been impressed by a lot of their business this season but there are certainly more improvements that can be made to their squad.

Signing Jones would do just that. He showed while on loan at Sunderland last season that he has the quality to thrive in League One and a fresh start at Wigan could see him really kick on.

A player of Jones’ quality out wide should also help a powerful striker like Charlie Wyke have success for the Latics and that could be vital to their hopes for the season ahead.

George Harbey

I think it would be another shrewd signing for Wigan.

The Latics’ recruitment has been so impressive this summer and has probably surprised quite a few people, and Jones would be another classy addition.

It hasn’t really worked out for him at Rangers for whatever reason, but he did really well on loan at Sunderland last season and rightfully attracted admiring glances.

You look at the options Wigan have out wide and feel that Jones is certainly an upgrade, so it’s good to see Leam Richardson targeting these areas.

His relationship with Charlie Wyke was impressive last season, too, so it’s a tantalising prospect to imagine them two linking up again.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be another very promising transfer by Wigan this summer and would continue to highlight the ambition that they are showing to try and challenge for promotion from League One this season.

Jones is a player that made a major impact initially when he arrived on loan at Sunderland last season in January. He is a player that can cause a lot of issues in wide areas for opponents and he does have that ability to make the right choice in the final third a lot of the time.

The attacker needs a full campaign of regular football under his belt really considering that he is not in Rangers’ plans and a move to Wigan seems to be a very ideal one for him at this stage.

Wigan need to get supply into the likes of Charlie Wyke if they are to get the best out of him and Jones already has that relationship with him on the field having spent time with him at Sunderland.

As a result, this seems like a signing that makes a lot of sense for all concerned and you could see him having a good impact for the Latics and adding extra creativity to their side.