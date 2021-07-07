‘Could be a fantastic signing’ – Sheffield United eyeing move for Premier League defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are interested in signing Brighton centre back Matt Clarke, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed.

Clarke joined Brighton from Portsmouth back in 2019, but has so far yet to make an appearance for the Premier League club, instead spending the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with Derby, making 81 appearances in all competitions for the Rams.

Now it seems as though Clarke could be back in the Championship again next season, with Nixon reporting that Sheffield United are among those who could be interested in a permanent deal for the 24-year-old.

It has also been suggested that the Blades are a club who could potentially afford the signing of Clarke, should they look to do a deal.

So would Clarke be a good signing for Sheffield United? And is he a player they need to bring to Bramall Lane?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Alfie Burns

This could be a decent bit of business for Sheffield United to target this summer, particularly given the concerns that the Blades will have over Jack O’Connell, whenever he’s fit enough to return.

Clarke has proved to be a steady Championship defender, playing under difficult circumstances at Derby and not really doing himself any harm in the process.

Under Phillip Cocu, he was able to be progressive on the ball, which is something I’d imagine Jokanovic will be looking from as he shapes his new squad’s style of play.

Whether Jokanovic sticks with the three-man defensive unit we’ve seen the Blades play previously or moves back to a four, Clarke would be comfortable in either, which is another massive tick in the box.

Perhaps the only key hurdle to overcome for the Blades is whether or not Brighton will be open to the centre-back’s exit. Given their current options, you imagine they will, but things can change quickly, particularly with players like Ben White and Lewis Dunk.

Their departures could change the possibility of Sheffield United landing what looks like an assured signing.

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a smart move for Sheffield United.

Matt Clarke is a quality defender at this level and has been quite unfortunate not to be able to fight his way into Brighton’s first team plans.

Two years on loan with Derby County have showed just how much he has to offer, particularly for a side who have the capability to challenge for promotion.

The Blades could be looking for a loan solution to bolster their defence and this move would certainly make sense from that point of view. That said, a permanent move would also be worthwhile for the right price.

I can’t see Brighton standing in his way and so I think this is a deal that could certainly be done.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for the Blades. Matt Clarke has impressed me in the past two seasons and proven while on loan at Derby that he’s a quality Championship defender. With Kean Bryan’s future up in the air and United’s injury problems last term, it makes sense for Slavisa Jokanovic to look to bolster his defensive line. Clarke would do just that and appears to be excess to requirements at Brighton at the moment. That could mean the Blades get a reliable Championship defender for a good price.