‘Could be a fantastic signing’ – Rangers battling Celtic for transfer agreement with EFL man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are looking to secure a pre-contract agreement for QPR attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel, as per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old wideman only has nine months left on his contract with his future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in limbo, and Gerrard’s Rangers are keen to secure the player on a pre-contract agreement in January so he could join the club on a free next summer.

Celtic and are also working on a deal to sign the in-demand ace, so it won’t be plain sailing for the Gers in their pursuit of the player.

So, from a Rangers perspective, would this be an astute bit of business?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a fantastic signing for Rangers.

Osayi-Samuel had the most impressive season of his career for the R’s last term and he looks like a player that might take another step up in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 22-year-old has all the characteristics you’d look for in a young winger – he has electric pace, is direct, unpredictable, and capable of producing moments of magic.

Osayi-Samuel strikes me as the sort of player that could really tear up the SPFL and in that sense, would make a fantastic addition for Steven Gerrard.

That said, I’m not completely convinced they can land him. Celtic have now been touted with an interest as well but it seems to me as if his heart is set on Premier League football.

I’d be surprised if he doesn’t spend one more year at QPR and then secure a top flight move next summer.

Jacob Potter

He could be an exciting addition to the Rangers team.

I still think Rangers need a player that can cause opposition defenders problems consistently, but Osayi-Samuel would certainly solve that problem.

He has shown that he can perform to a high standard on a consistent basis whilst with QPR in the Championship, and I think he’d be able to replicate similar performances with Rangers.

Osayi-Samuel is a wanted man though, and Steven Gerrard’s side will have to act swiftly if they’re to win the race to land his signature.

There is Premier League interest in his services for a reason, and Rangers will know that they face a real battle to strike a deal with the winger.

It could prove to be one of the signings of the season for the Gers if he can hit the ground running.

George Dagless

I think he could be and that wouldn’t cost them much.

He’s still got plenty to learn but there is no denying his talent and it could be a clever way of getting him without having to fork out.

QPR will obviously want to try and sell him if he is going to refuse to sign a new deal before his current one expires next summer but if Rangers turn his head he could end up leaving for less than the R’s might have got with a sale.

It’s a clever play from the Scottish giants and it throws a new dynamic into the situation with the likes of Crystal Palace already keen on him.