‘Could be a fantastic signing’ – Paul Cook plotting Ipswich reunion with ex-Sunderland man: The verdict

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Max Power following the midfielder’s exit from Sunderland, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Power was one of seven players to be released by the Black Cats upon the expiry of his contract this week, after the club missed out on promotion once again.

But the midfielder, who made 136 appearances for Sunderland, could be set to reunite with Paul Cook at Ipswich Town, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Cook managed Power at Wigan and the pair won promotion from League One together, and the manager is now said to be targeting moves for the 27-year-old, as well as Charlie Wyke and Josh Hawkes.

Here, we discuss the Tractor Boys’ reported interest in Power…

Phil Spencer

This would be a fantastic signing for Ipswich Town.

Max Power can count himself a little bit unfortunate not to be offered the chance to be a part of Sunderland’s plans moving forward. After all he was often club captain and a regular starter.

But Lee Johnson’s loss could be Ipswich’s gain.

Power is a big player at League One level and there’s no doubt that the player and person that he is, he’d be a big figure for the Tractorboys.

This move feels right for Power and it’ll be great to see where he ends up as he looks to pick up where he left off this term.

Ben Wignall

With Paul Cook telling the vast majority of his current squad that they’re not needed for the 2021/22 season, reinforcements are going to be needed in pretty much every position on the pitch.

As it stands, the centre of midfield is an area where Cook actually has bodies to choose from with the likes of Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop there, but none of them have the experience of Power.

It was quite a surprise to see him released by Sunderland as I rate him as a top League One player, but they may be aiming their sights higher this summer – regardless I can’t see Power being short of offers from third tier clubs.

A reunion with Cook from their Wigan days would make sense for Power – he’s extremely reliable in the sense that he played 52 times in all competitions this past season and can play at both right-back and his natural position of central midfield, and he also brings a sense of leadership and of course promotion experience.

It’s the kind of signing that Ipswich need to be making to make sure they’re a top six or top two outfit next season and I see Portman Road as a realistic destination for Power.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for Ipswich.

With a number of central midfielder’s departing at the end of the season, this is a problem position for the Tractor Boys.

Max Power is a very useful midfielder at League One level and has played under Paul Cook before.

He’s thrived under Cook in the past and helped him get promoted to the Championship previously, so signing him now as he looks to do the same at Ipswich would be smart.

Reuniting with Power on a free transfer would be a fantastic way to kick off the summer.