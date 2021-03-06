‘Could be a fantastic signing’ – Ipswich Town keen on deal to land 27-year-old’s signature: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are believed to be keen on signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Windass has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this term, and has chipped in with six goals and two assists as they struggle to stay afloat in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are seven points adrift of safety heading into their final 13 matches of this year’s campaign.

Ipswich Town are reportedly keen on signing Windass ahead of the summer though, with Paul Cook now being in charge of the League One side.

Cook worked alongside Windass whilst the pair were at Wigan Athletic back in 2018, and it seems as though he’s keen to bring the midfielder to the club in the near future.

Ipswich are sat seventh in the third-tier standings, and will fancy their chances of finishing in the top-six this term, as they target promotion back into the Championship under Cook’s management.

But would Windass be a good addition to the Ipswich Town squad in the summer transfer window?

We discuss….

Toby Wilding:

This is certainly an interesting one to consider for all concerned.

The fact that Windass has openly admitted in the past that he did not necessarily see eye to eye with Cook does make this seem a somewhat unlikely link to emerge.

Even so, given his experience at Championship level, Windass could be a useful asset for Ipswich next season, whether they are playing in the second-tier or the third-tier of English football.

Indeed, with the threat of relegation hanging over Wednesday right now, and Windass’ contract situation meaning this could be the last chance they get to receive a fee for him, this could prove to be a deal that is affordable for Ipswich, so it could be well worth looking into for them.

Ben Wignall:

I think Windass would be a really good signing for Ipswich whatever division they end up in next season.

Windass is very versatile in the sense that he can play all across the attacking midfield roles and as a striker, and brings a lot of energy to the Sheffield Wednesday front-line.

You’d have to say there’s a few stumbling blocks that may stop him from joining the Tractor Boys though.

For one, he fell out with their new manager Paul Cook which led to him leaving Wigan Athletic, and his wages might be out of Ipswich’s reach right now – but not for other Championship clubs who might want to take a punt on him.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a fantastic signing for Ipswich, in my eyes.

Windass has proven himself a useful player in the Championship and could light up League One.

Ipswich will be hoping they’re not playing in the third tier next season but they do need to make some improvements to their forward line this summer.

With his dynamism and pace, Windass would be a good addition and as his current deal only runs until next summer he could be excellent value for money.

The link is an interesting one given the breakdown in the relationship between Cook and the forward at Wigan and that a concern – though you’d hope the Tractorboys wouldn’t be signing him if that was still an issue.