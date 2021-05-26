‘Could be a fantastic signing’ – Huddersfield Town in the mix to sign 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have been credited with an interest in Hull City’s Callum Elder at this early stage of the summer transfer window.

Football Insider claim that Huddersfield are amongst a host of Championship clubs with an interest in Elder, with Hull braced for bids for the 26-year-old.

Elder registered nine assists from left-back last season and was crucial to Hull winning promotion back into the Championship.

Carlos Corberan has Harry Toffolo as a leading light at left-back right now, but links to Elder are there.

Our writers discuss the possibility of him joining the club…

Sam Rourke

I really rate Elder and he’s someone that I’m not surprised is attracting interest.

The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role in Hull City’s title winning season in League One, becoming an ever-present figure in the Tigers’ resilient back-line.

What strikes me most about Elder is his ability to provide goal-scoring chances, with the defender recording 10 assists in League One this term from left-back.

From a Huddersfield Town perspective, they currently have the talented Harry Toffolo as their main left-back, and I question whether Elder would come in and take his place immediately.

With Jaden Brown departing the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, more depth in the left-back department is needed to provide Toffolo with competition so Elder would be an excellent solution for that issue.

My only qualm here is whether Elder would be comfortable potentially playing second fiddle to Toffolo, especially given he is reaching the peak years of his playing career.

Jacob Potter

This is a deal that makes complete sense from a Huddersfield Town perspective.

Elder has previously shown that he can perform to a good enough standard in the Championship, having played for Hull City at that level not too long ago.

With Elder entering the final year of his contract with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium, I’m not surprised to hear that a number of clubs are rumoured to be interested in a deal to land Elder’s signature this summer.

He’s shown that he can make a positive impact at both ends of the pitch with Grant McCann’s side, having chipped in with ten assists in their promotion-winning campaign this term.

Huddersfield Town could certainly benefit from adding additional depth to their defensive options this term, as competition for places is needed in Carlos Corberan’s side heading into the new league campaign.

Can you name the Huddersfield Town player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who had the most cards in 2020/21? Jonathan Hogg Fraizer Campbell Naby Sarr Pipa

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for the Terriers.

Elder was outstanding for Hull in League One last season, playing a vital role in their title win and promotion.

The left-back was excellent defensively as he helped the Tigers to concede the second-fewest goals in the division, while his contributions going forward – one goal and nine assists – should not be overlooked either.

Those characteristics could make him an ideal fit for Carlos Corberan’s system and an excellent summer signing.