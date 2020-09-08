‘Could be a fantastic signing’ – Aston Villa plotting transfer move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King according to the Daily Mail.

King scored six goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, but his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated from the Premier League.

A move to Aston Villa could be tempting for the Norwegian international, with Dean Smith’s side preparing for another season in the top-flight, after confirming their status as a Premier League on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Aston Villa were previously interested in signing Callum Wilson, but the striker opted to sign for Newcastle United instead from Bournemouth.

Villa finished 17th in the Premier League last season, and Dean Smith is clearly eager to add some much-needed depth to his attacking options in the summer transfer window.

But would King be a good addition for Aston Villa ahead of the 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a really good signing for £16m.

However, I still think Ollie Watkins should be Villa’s number one transfer priority and I feel it may be worth spending that bit more to sign up the Bees attacker.

Though, King has proven he can score goals in the Premier League and offers a versatile option in Villa’s attacking line with the former Man United man able to operate as a central striker or out wide.

The 28-year-old has a real strong work ethic and offers a tireless threat up-top, and for £16m it really does look like smart business by the Villans.

He won’t score you 20+ goals a season, but there is no denying he will be an upgrade on Villa’s current striker options.

George Dagless:

Could be a good signing for sure.

King is a proven striker at Premier League level and though last season he didn’t hit the figures he has in previous years, I don’t think you can doubt his qualities in the Premier League.

He’s a forward that can score goals, work well in a pair and link things up nicely so he’s very much an all-round striker and could dovetail well with some of the players Villa have at the moment.

I think they’re wise in looking at proven top-flight strikers like King and Callum Wilson and if they can get King in, that will soften the blow on missing out on the latter.

Can you name the clubs which these former Bournemouth players are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Which club is Shaun MacDonald playing for now? Wigan Athletic Rotherham United Coventry City Wycombe Wanderers

Ned Holmes:

This looks as though it could be a fantastic signing for Villa.

The 28-year-old has really impressed me over the past few years and showed at Bournemouth that he is a striker capable of scoring goals at Premier League level.

Dean Smith’s side are still calling out for a new number nine and King could be the solution.

The interest from the likes of Manchester United shows just how highly rated he is and after Bournemouth were relegated last term, it won’t be hard to turn his head.

King deserves to return to the Premier League and it could be a good piece of business if Villa can ensure they’re the ones to help him do that.