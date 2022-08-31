“Could be a fantastic bit of business” – QPR eyeing Premier League loan deal as transfer deadline approaches: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a move for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah this summer, as exclusively revealed by FLW.

Our FLW exclusive yesterday revealed that the R’s are keen on a loan agreement for the 25-year-old, although they do face competition from an unnamed Championship club.

Onomah featured 20 times for Fulham in the Championship last season but is yet to feature for the Cottagers in 2022/23.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential Onomah move to Loftus Road.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This does appear to be a move that would make sense for QPR.

Onomah has shown previously that he is a very capable player at Championship level and would provide some fantastic competition for places among what is already looking like a decent R’s midfield.

With the summer arrivals of Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira in the central midfield positions at Craven Cottage, it is very likely that Onomah will find himself even further down the pecking order at Fulham this season and so getting him off their books for the year makes sense from a Fulham perspective, too.

All parties should be on the same page with this one, then, and so this is one you might expect to gather pace as the transfer deadline approaches.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-QPR midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 EBERE EZE BRENTFORD CRYSTAL PALACE

Ned Holmes

Signing Josh Onomah on loan from Fulham could be a fantastic bit of business for QPR.

For me, they look one or two players light in midfield. With Mick Beale preferring a three-man midfield, adding an extra body to what is a fairly thin squad would help protect them ahead of what is set to be a busy and congested season.

Onomah has proven himself to be a quality performer at Championship level in the past and his versatility would be useful as well.

I’m not sure he’d be a guaranteed starter straight away as Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, and Andre Dozzell are all in fine form right now while in the more attacking roles Ilias Chair and Chris Willock have been outstanding.

But Onomah’s arrival would allow Beale the luxury of rotating players without weakening his team

Billy Mulley

Josh Onomah has proven to be extremely valuable in the Championship before and can be a top performer in the second-tier.

Unlikely to play much of a part now Fulham are in the Premier League, a move back to the Championship does seem like the most logical option.

Whilst the R’s certainly possess strong midfield options as things stand, Onomah would help bolster competition levels and would provide a different dynamic to the current options.

Onomah is an excellent ball carrier and can create from central areas, all whilst possessing excellent versatility.

This would be a top addition.