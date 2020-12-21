‘Could be a fantastic appointment’ – Bradford City talks with managerial candidate revealed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bradford City have reportedly held talks with Paul Hurst over the managerial vacancy at Valley Parade.

As per East Anglian Daily Times, talks between Bradford and the 46-year-old have been held and Hurst is seemingly keen on a return to management.

So, would the former Shrewsbury, Ipswich and Scunthorpe boss be a good appointment in West Yorkshire?

Our writers discuss…

George Dagless

Potentially.

It’s been tough for Hurst since he shone at Shrewsbury Town and he’ll be eager to show that he has still got plenty of managerial ability.

Bradford is a big job and one that, for whoever gets it right, could really pave the way to serious success and adulation.

It’s a tough task, though, and Hurst will be all too aware of that, especially after what happened with Ipswich as he tried to achieve something big with them.

I think he is a manager still with plenty to offer but I would imagine there will be a bit of a ‘jury’s out’ feel to this one until we’ve seen what he does in the first six or so games, providing he is appointed.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be a solid appointment by the Bantams.

They’ve been nothing short of dreadful this season, and I wasn’t surprised to see the club part company with Stuart McCall when they did.

Hurst has experience of managing at that level with Scunthorpe United not so long ago, and I think he’d be the right manager to take Bradford City up the League Two table this season.

The quality is there in the squad, and they just need the right manager to get the best out of a group of players that have been performing to a poor standard for much of this season.

Hurst impressed me in charge of Shrewsbury Town earlier in his managerial career, which earned him a move to Ipswich Town, and even though it didn’t go to plan with the Tractor Boys, I think he’ll succeed with Bradford City.

He’ll be eager to prove a point and get his career back on track, and a move to Valley Parade will provide him with the ideal opportunity to do just that.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic appointment in my eyes.

Bradford look a little lost at the moment and as if they’re in for a proper relegation battle this season.

With that in mind, someone with experience of negotiating such a situation is needed and Hurst has just that.

He helped Shrewsbury Town escape the same fate in the past and though his recent roles haven’t exactly gone to plan, returning to League Two with the Bantams could be just what he needs to get back on track.

The next appointment needs to be the right one for Bradford and I think Hurst could be just that.