“Could be a fantastic addition” – Sunderland set to compete with Millwall for Leeds United player: The verdict

Sunderland are eyeing a move for Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell, according to James Marshment.

The 19-year old has opened talks over a potential move to Millwall, but now the Black Cats are looking to capture the signing of the Whites’ player.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the defender would be a good addition to Alex Neil’s side…

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic addition for Sunderland.

I’ve been really impressed every time I’ve seen Charlie Cresswell for Leeds United and though he’s not always been flawless, he’s not looked out of place in the Premier League when he’s got a chance.

That said, a season on loan in the Championship makes a huge amount of sense and the Stadium of Light seems a good destination as it will help him adapt to the pressures of being at a big club – both on and off the pitch.

Alex Neil’s squad needs work to be ready for the second tier and central defence is an area where I’d like to see it strengthened.

Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis have left the club while Callum Doyle is back at Manchester City.

All in all, a good move for all involved.

Billy Mulley

Heading back to the Championship for the first time in five seasons, Alex Neil will be striving to assemble a squad that will not only be able to survive the second-tier drop but will be able to thrive and compete.

Whilst certainly already possessing a strong squad, when considering they have just been promoted from League One, the defence does appear to be an area of the pitch that needs bolstering.

Callum Doyle proved to be an excellent option for the Black Cats in League One last season, with his progressive abilities and dominating defensive traits being on show for all to see.

Now casting their eyes over Leeds United’s mightily impressive Charlie Cresswell, it would appear that the 19-year-old would provide a similar sort of service.

This has all the making of an excellent bit of business.

Adam Jones

It feels as though they already have a decent amount of experience in central defence with Danny Batth and Bailey Wright playing in the second tier before.

To balance that out, a young addition like Cresswell could help to provide a good mix of youth and experience and if he’s guaranteed regular game time by officials on Wearside, you could certainly see this being a cheap agreement.

Leeds may even be happy to pay a sizable chunk of his wages if he can play regularly – because that experience at the Stadium of Light would be valuable.

It does feel as though they need a permanent, long-term option in central defence though and in fairness, they could get someone who fits that profile and bring in Cresswell because there’s a lot of work to be done in that defensive area.