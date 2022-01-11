‘Could be a fantastic addition’ – Blackburn Rovers linked with January swoop for 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, a report from TeamTalk has claimed.

It has been an excellent season so far for Rovers, who sit second in the Championship table, and will be keen to add to their side this month, to ensure they can stay the course in the promotion race.

According to this latest update, that may have led them to Bowler, with Tony Mowbray’s side one of a number of Championship clubs apparently interested in the 22-year-old.

Having joined Blackpool on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Everton in the summer, Bowler has scored two goals and provided three assists in 29 appearances for the Seasiders to date.

The winger signed a one-year contract with Blackpool, who do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

So would Bowler be a good signing for Blackburn? And he is a player they need to bring to Ewood Park?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on this potential deal, and here, is a look at what some of them had to say.

Billy Mulley

This is the kind of move that looks like it would work very well.

Bowler is one of the brightest sparks in the division and has been excellent since swapping the Premier League for Blackpool.

His close control, jinking runs and subsequent end product makes him one of the most exciting wingers when in possession.

Bowler would fit the fast-flowing, bright attacking play that Blackburn have displayed in abundance this season, and with the quality of Ben Brereton Diaz as a striker, he could certainly add a lot more assists to his tally.

Bowler is a player that would probably have to wait patiently initially for a first team opportunity, given the quality of their attacking options already, but he is someone who could bolster the club’s push for promotion.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic addition for Blackburn Rovers, in my eyes.

The injury to Ian Poveda and concerns about Red Khadra’s recall mean that adding a new winger could make a lot of sense and we’ve seen some young attackers flourish under Tony Mowbray in recent years.

Given his contract situation, it looks as though a deal is there to be struck over Bowler and Blackburn would be shrewd to ensure they’re the ones to strike it.

He’s still a little raw but at 22, Bowler looks to have a bright future ahead of him and he could come on leaps and bounds at Ewood Park.

That’s not to say he wouldn’t boost their promotion hopes this season but rather that the best is likely yet to come.

Marcus Ally

Josh Bowler has really made a name for himself in the Championship this season as a crucial member of Neil Critchley’s ever impressive Tangerines.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult loan spell as Hull City were relegated from the second tier in 2019/20 and was unable to showcase his true ability.

But, with the good feeling around Bloomfield Road there has been a nice platform for Bowler to play with more freedom.

After Ian Poveda’s injury, Rovers could do with a bit more depth in wide areas and Bowler would be an exciting signing in that regard.

However, seeing him thrive at Blackpool this season and produce some of the best performances of his career, mean that it would be worth seeing out the campaign there and maybe considering his options in the summer. It feels too early to jump ship.