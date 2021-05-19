‘Could be a decision they regret’ – Nottingham Forest make big call over future of 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are set to release winger Sammy Ameobi this summer, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Ameobi joined Forest following his departure from Bolton in the summer of 2019, and has since gone on to make 81 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists in that time.

Now however, it appears as though Ameobi’s time at The City Ground is about to come to an end.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Forest is set to expire this summer, and according to this latest update, Forest will not be offering him a new deal.

But are the club making a mistake by opting against retaining the services of Ameobi for next season?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a mistake, it has to be said. While Sammy Ameobi is not the most consistent player in the world, he's an attacker that is capable of producing something out of nothing and his unpredictability has been really useful for the Reds in recent years. Forest have been toothless going forward at times this season and though it seems clear Hughton is looking to make wholesale changes, Ameobi is one that should be kept around. He's a really useful player to have in the squad and I think he'll be missed. I understand money is likely to be tight but even so, I think Ameobi should stay.

Ben Wignall

I think that for where Forest want to be next season, Ameobi would be a decent back-up option but they definitely need to improve their wing options, so I can see why he’s not being offered a new deal.

Ameobi is a very inconsistent winger – there’s times where he can look like a world-beater and in other games he goes missing, hence why he wasn’t always a starter under Chris Hughton this past season. Just five goal contributions in 32 games tells its own story but it’s not just Ameobi who has perhaps underperformed this season as Anthony Knockaert hasn’t lived up to his billing and Joe Lolley has been less-than effective than normal as well. If Hughton is backed this summer then he will know he can improve on Ameobi so it makes a lot of sense to let him go and try and get football elsewhere.

Chris Thorpe

I think they would be, yes, for me Ameobi is a proven Championship player who can still make a difference if he stays at Forest. They may well be making a mistake here as you can’t find much of a substitute for the experience that he possesses. Admittedly his goalscoring and assist output may not have been up to the standards that Hughton expects but you would like to think that they’d keep him around for at least another year. It could be a decision they regret and I don’t think the winger will be short of offers this summer if he does depart as expected.