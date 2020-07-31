‘Could be a decent signing’ – Sunderland eyeing move for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are locked in a transfer tussle with Hull City to the potential signing of midfielder Kyle Dempsey, according to the Daily Mail.

Dempsey is a free-agent after turning down a new contract with Fleetwood Town, and he’s seemingly going to have a few clubs to choose from heading into the new season.

He made 30 appearances for Fleetwood during the 2019/20 season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship after a defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in their play-off semi-final.

Sunderland will be hoping they can add much-needed strength in depth to their current squad, as they look to mount a serious challenge for promotion next season.

Phil Parkinson’s side finished eighth in the League One table after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

But would Dempsey be a good signing for the Black Cats ahead of the new season?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I think this could be a decent signing for Sunderland.

The Black Cats definitely need to add more quality to their midfield this summer, as Aiden McGeady doesn’t seem to be in Parkinson’s plans, and he was undoubtedly a really creative player for the side under the tutelage of Jack Ross.

Dempsey impressed me in League One this season. He can play anywhere across the midfield trio behind the striker, which would make him a very useful option in Parkinson’s 4-2-3-1 system.

His end-product could do with improving having only scored two goals and registered four assists across all competitions this term, but there can be no denying that he is a very creative player who could be a key asset for the Black Cats next season.

George Dagless:

Could be.

He knows the league well and has experience with challenging for the play-offs and that is what Sunderland need.

I think they’re realising they need more proven League One performers right now as well as hungry players with a point to prove and Dempsey fits into both categories.

He’s not going to cost an arm and a leg, either, so hopefully he’ll end up proving a good signing for the Black Cats.