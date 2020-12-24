‘Could be a decent signing’ – Celtic plotting transfer swoop for 5-goal EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic have registered their interest in signing Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele according to a recent report from Peterborough Today.

Dembele has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the League One side, as they mount a serious push for promotion into the Championship.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and been on hand to provide five assists in his 19 appearances for Posh, who currently sit fifth in the third-tier standings.

Dembele signed for Peterborough United since 2018, after signing for them from Grimsby Town, after catching the eye with some strong showings.

He has gone from strength to strength, and is now attracting interest from both Celtic, and their arch rivals Rangers ahead of the January transfer window.

But would Dembele be a good signing for Neil Lennon’s side in the New Year?

We discuss…

Chris Gallagher:

This would be an exciting addition for Celtic.

It appears inevitable that major changes are going to take place at Celtic Park in the summer, with the current crop, who have delivered unprecedented levels of success, needing to break up after a tough season so far.

Tom Rogic may leave and Ryan Christie is entering the final 18 months of his deal, so Celtic may need a new creative spark in the squad. And, Dembele would fit the bill. He is excellent on the ball, has good close control and has that unpredictability that the Glasgow giants need to unlock deep defensive blocks.

The chance to link up with his younger brother Karamoko will surely appeal, and the duo could have key roles to play for a new-look Celtic that kick-off the 2021/22 season.

Toby Wilding:

It could be a decent signing for Celtic.

You only have to look at Dembele’s recent record to see the impact that he has the ability to make, and you wonder if he could offer the sort of spark needed to really kick-start Celtic’s season once more.

As well as that, the fact that Dembele is still only 24-years-old, mean he has plenty of time to improve even further as he steps up a level, meaning he could be an even bigger asset to Celtic in the future.

Indeed, given the level of interest there is in Dembele at the minute, you do feel as though Celtic would be well-advised to move for the attacker quickly, so they do not miss out his ability to another club, which could then come back to bite them in the future, particularly with Rangers among those said to be interested.

Jake Sanders:

Since making the step up from League Two when joining from Grimsby in the summer of 2018, Dembele has been one of the standout attacking players in the third-tier.

So perhaps it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that a club the size of Celtic are interested in signing the Peterborough man.

However, whilst I believe Dembele is more than capable of playing in the Scottish Premiership, I believe that holding out for perhaps a move to the Championship would be far better for his development.

But whilst Celtic won’t be competing in European football in the New Year, the attraction of playing in Europe in the future could be a major factor for Dembele if the Hoops were to launch a bit for the attacking midfielder.

Whatever ends up happening in the coming months, he appears in a strong position heading into the January window.