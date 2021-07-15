Cardiff City
‘Could be a decent signing’ – Cardiff City in transfer hunt for 30-year-old: The verdict
Cardiff City are one of two Championship teams looking at former Bristol City man Jack Hunt ahead of a potential transfer, according to Football Insider.
The 30-year-old made 41 league appearances for Bristol City in the 2020-21 campaign, but was released along with a host of players this summer and Hunt is now looking for a new club.
Along with newly-promoted Blackpool, the Bluebirds are said to be considering a swoop for Hunt, despite bringing in a right-back in the January transfer window in the form of Crewe Alexandra man Perry Ng.
Would Hunt be a good signing for Cardiff? We asked the FLW team for their opinions.
George Dagless
I think he could be a decent signing.
He’s a solid player at this level that knows the Championship very well having played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.
I think he’s still got something to give at this level and I think Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy knows what he’s doing in targeting a player like Hunt.
He’s not going to break the bank, will be a good tutor for some of the younger players around him and should also still provide quality and experience on the pitch which is obviously what matters most.
Not a bad move at all.
Toby Wilding
I think that this could be a good signing for Cardiff in all honesty.
Right now, Perry Ng looks to be the club’s only established senior right-back, so it would make sense for them to add to their options in that position, so they do not find themselves short in case of injury and suspension.
Hunt is obviously someone who can fill that role, and given the 30-year-old has made almost 300 Championship appearances in his career, he ought to be a reliable option to fill that role.
Indeed, with Ng still only just experiencing Championship football for the first time in his career, having someone with that level of knowhow of the division could certainly be helpful for the 25-year-old as he continues to adapt to the second-tier of English football.
With Hunt’s availability on a free also helping Cardiff from a financial perspective, it does seem as though this could be a more than useful deal for the Bluebirds to pursue over the next few weeks.
Chris Gallagher
This would be a decent move.
With Perry Ng at the club it’s not a position that Cardiff are in desperate need to strengthen but there is a lack of cover behind the former Crewe man, which was highlighted when he missed a few games towards the end of last season.
So, to bring in an experienced, pretty reliable performer like Hunt would make a lot of sense. He knows the division, he won’t take time to adapt and he would be comfortable as a wing-back or in a back four, depending on which way McCarthy wants to go.
To get such a player on a free could turn out to be a smart bit of business and whilst he may not always start, Hunt’s arrival would ensure that the Bluebirds have two capable right-backs for the season ahead. They should get this done swiftly providing his wage demands aren’t too high.