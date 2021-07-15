‘Could be a decent signing’ – Cardiff City in transfer hunt for 30-year-old: The verdict

Toby Wilding

I think that this could be a good signing for Cardiff in all honesty.

Right now, Perry Ng looks to be the club’s only established senior right-back, so it would make sense for them to add to their options in that position, so they do not find themselves short in case of injury and suspension.

Hunt is obviously someone who can fill that role, and given the 30-year-old has made almost 300 Championship appearances in his career, he ought to be a reliable option to fill that role.

Indeed, with Ng still only just experiencing Championship football for the first time in his career, having someone with that level of knowhow of the division could certainly be helpful for the 25-year-old as he continues to adapt to the second-tier of English football.

With Hunt’s availability on a free also helping Cardiff from a financial perspective, it does seem as though this could be a more than useful deal for the Bluebirds to pursue over the next few weeks.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent move.

With Perry Ng at the club it’s not a position that Cardiff are in desperate need to strengthen but there is a lack of cover behind the former Crewe man, which was highlighted when he missed a few games towards the end of last season.

So, to bring in an experienced, pretty reliable performer like Hunt would make a lot of sense. He knows the division, he won’t take time to adapt and he would be comfortable as a wing-back or in a back four, depending on which way McCarthy wants to go.

To get such a player on a free could turn out to be a smart bit of business and whilst he may not always start, Hunt’s arrival would ensure that the Bluebirds have two capable right-backs for the season ahead. They should get this done swiftly providing his wage demands aren’t too high.