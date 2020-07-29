‘Could be a decent addition’ – Portsmouth take on play-off nemesis in transfer pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are rivalling Oxford United in the race to sign Ethan Robson.

As per Football Insider, Robson is on the radar of Portsmouth and Oxford after the midfielder impressed away from Sunderland in the 2019/20 campaign during a loan spell with Grimsby.

Of course, Portsmouth and Oxford are preparing for another season in League One after missing out on promotion through the play-offs.

Our writers discuss whether the 23-year-old free-agent would be a good signing for Pompey…

George Dagless

On a free, it’s worth a go.

He’s a good player, I think he just needs a good run in a top League One side to show what he can do.

He did well at Grimsby last season but that’s in League Two, so Portsmouth need to consider that.

However, around good players that should bring the best out of him and for the little money it is going to cost it’s absolutely worth a punt.

This is his big chance after being limited at Sunderland, so if he can take it he could be a really decent signing for Pompey.

Jacob Potter

This could be a decent addition to the Portsmouth squad.

I think Robson has been treated harshly by some of the Sunderland fan base over the years, and I think Pompey are making the right call in targeting a move for him this summer.

He’s still got age on his side and could be a decent option to have in the centre of midfield for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Robson will be eager to prove himself in League One, and strikes me as the sort of player that is more than capable of making the step up to the Championship if he was to achieve promotion with Portsmouth this term.

This would be a smart move for both parties involved.

George Harbey

Robson could be a good signing for Portsmouth, but I do have my doubts over whether he’s ready to step up and perform for a promotion-chasing side from League One.

Kenny Jackett will obviously be urging his side to go one step further in their quest for promotion next season, and he will need to recruit some quality players to help improve the squad ahead of next season.

Their midfield does need strengthening, especially if they can’t get Cameron McGeehan back, but Robson hasn’t played enough games in his career for me.

He did impress on loan at Grimsby in League Two last term, but after returning to the Stadium of Light, he failed to make an appearance, which hints at potential red flags.

He is still young though and clearly has potential, so it could be worth a punt from a Pompey perspective.