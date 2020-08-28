‘Could be a clever signing’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to Sunderland’s reported interest in forward

Sunderland have recently been linked with a move for former Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland. In meantime Parkinson is hoping to keep O’Nien on a new deal and taking an interest in Danny Graham. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2020

Graham is currently a free-agent after his contract with Tony Mowbray’s side wasn’t renewed at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Sunderland are reportedly one of the clubs interested in striking an agreement with the 35-year-old, who is a player the Black Cats supporters will remember well.

Graham made 42 appearances for Sunderland earlier in his career, but only scored one goal for the club, before leaving in favour of a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips felt as though it’s difficult to judge Graham ahead of a potential return to the Stadium of Light.

“It is always difficult. It is hard to judge. He has been there before and struggled so why would he come back and do well? I thought Will Grigg would be a fantastic signing but it has turned out to be a bit of a disaster for the kid.”

Phillips has high hopes for Graham though, and felt as though it could be a ‘clever’ signing by Phil Parkinson’s side if they get an agreement in place.

“Danny Graham has scored some goals at Blackburn and you would like to think that dropping down a league, in a Sunderland side that will create chances, he should score because he knows where the back of the net is. If you can get him for the right kind of money then it could be a clever signing from Phil.

“Let’s just hope that he has a better spell than the last time that he was there. It helps that he is from the North East, he will be settled here.”

Sunderland host Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the League One season, in what could be a tricky test for Phil Parkinson’s side.

The Verdict:

I think he’s worth a punt.

Sunderland need a striker that knows the club well, and has a point to prove. Graham fits that description well, and would be somewhat of a coup for the Black Cats whilst they’re playing their football in League One.

He might feel as though he has unfinished business with the club as well, and like Phillips says, he’ll be hoping for a better spell in front of goal this time around if a deal is completed.