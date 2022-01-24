‘Could be a blotch on Ilicali’s copy book’ – Hull City set to confirm major club decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has made his first major decision at the Tigers by parting company with current manager Grant McCann, according to reports in both Turkey and East Riding of Yorkshire.

The ex-Northern Ireland international arrived at the Tigers in the summer of 2019 and has suffered both a relegation but also took charge of a promotion at the club.

His job has been on the line though ever since Ilicali’s takeover appeared close months ago, and despite leading the club to wins over Blackburn and Bournemouth this past week, McCann is set to lose his job.

And his replacement will be former Georgia international Shota Arveladze, a close friend of Ilicali and a former manager of the likes of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Trabzonspor and Uzbeki outfit Pakhtakor Tashkent.

The big 2022 Hull City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Matt Ingram? 28 29 30 31

Is this the right move though for Ilicali to make at this point of the season? We’ve asked the FLW team for their thoughts.

Billy Mulley

Shota Arveladze was linked with the Hull job as soon as Acun Ilicali was first rumoured with taking the club over, so for that reason it is not too surprising.

However, the element of surprise kicks in now as Hull have turned a page in recent weeks and have made impressive strides away from the relegation picture.

They have picked up 20 points from a possible 33, winning excellently against two teams in the automatic promotion race.

They have been steadily improving under McCann, with George Honeyman’s latest comments suggesting that he has the full support of the playing squad.

Ilicali will need to ensure that he gets the Hull fans on side as early as possible and this could be something that creates a little bit of friction within the camp.

I do not think this is the right decision, not yet anyway.

Chris Thorpe

Shocking decision in my eyes but it’s not one that I didn’t expect really.

New owners like to bring in their own people, so it’s just one of those things that comes with the job.

You can’t help but feel sorry for McCann though, just half a year ago he was lifting the League One title, now he’s set for the sack.

It’ll be interesting to see how this news is received by the supporters after all their elation over the takeover being completed.

Maybe this could be a blotch on Ilicali’s copy book.

Ned Holmes

This seems very, very harsh on Grant McCann given what he’s achieved at Hull both in the past few months and during his entire tenure.

That said, I can see why the owners want to make the change.

You can understand if they have doubts over whether McCann is the right manager to bring the club into the new era of success that they’re hoping to bring through.

They want to bring their own man in but I’m not convinced that Arveladze is the right candidate in all honesty.

His record doesn’t really impress me and I think they’d be better suited sticking with McCann until at least the end of the season.

But I can understand why they’re making the change now.