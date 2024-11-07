This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City have been told to consider a move for former loanee Luke Cundle in the January window, as the midfielder fails to get game time at Wolves.

The 22-year-old has spent the past two years out on loan away from Molineux, which included a six-month spell at Stoke last season.

Luke Cundle's Stoke City Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 16 2 2

However, despite Wanderers keeping Cundle beyond the summer window, he has not featured for Gary O’Neil this season, and that is highly unlikely to change given the calibre of players ahead of him in midfield.

Luke Cundle is sure to be available for January transfer

Therefore, he is sure to push for a move in the New Year as he seeks regular football, and when asked by FLW what transfer advice he would have for Stoke, FLW's Potters fan pundit Sam Harrison pinpointed bringing Cundle back to the Bet365 Stadium as his priority.

“I’d say to go out and get Luke Cundle. It’s one of them where some might say it’s a bad shout, as Schumacher isn’t here anymore, so there’s not that relationship there. But, I think that kind of midfielder, especially off the bench, I think would be key.

“I think Pelach needs more players, and having someone like Cundle could give you that spark. The reason I mention him is we were linked with him in the summer, and he’s not getting a look-in at Wolves, so it surely means his price tag has dropped.

“During the summer, you weren’t aware whether he would get a look-in at Wolves, but maybe his price has dropped and Wolves could look to sell. Maybe, he could be a bit of a steal, a bit of a bargain we get with him.

“We’ve got Moran, Burger, Seko, Thompson, Lawal, and I do just think that having a player a bit more advanced is somewhere we could just add to midfield.

“There are positions, such as on the wing, where we could add more depth, but I do think Cundle, and what he brought to us, could be a good deal or an option to look at in January.”

Luke Cundle could suit Narcis Pelach’s style of play

As outlined above, Cundle clearly has a close relationship with Steven Schumacher, as the ex-Stoke chief signed him from Plymouth and then took him to the Potters.

However, he is a player who could also flourish under Pelach, with the new boss still looking to make his mark at the club.

It’s been a mixed start for Pelach at Stoke, and whilst there have been some positive signs, it’s going to take time before he can be judged properly.

The most obvious is a transfer window, and the boss will no doubt expect the club to be active in the New Year.

In theory, Cundle’s technique, and his ability to find space and keep the ball, makes him an ideal fit for the new boss, and it’s an added benefit that he has already played for the club, so he should be able to settle quickly.

So, it’s a potential move that would suit all parties, and it really wouldn’t be a surprise if Stoke did go in for Cundle in January.