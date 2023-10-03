Highlights Emile Heskey believes that John Eustace should stay at Birmingham City instead of joining Rangers, despite the allure of European football.

Heskey thinks that Birmingham has the potential to reach the Premier League, making it a more attractive prospect for Eustace.

Eustace should take note of Michael Beale's experience, as he left QPR for Rangers only to be dismissed, indicating that moving isn't always the best choice.

Emile Heskey has told John Eustace where his future should lie following recent developments at Rangers.

Eustace has received a lot of praise for the work he has done as Birmingham City manager over the last year or so.

This has led to speculation in September suggesting that he could replace Michael Beale at Rangers in the event that he was dismissed by the Scottish giants.

After being unable to turn around the team’s form at Ibrox, Beale lost his job with Rangers earlier this week.

While no concrete links have yet emerged between Eustace and Rangers, there will still be some concern that the Blues boss could become a target to take over the reins in Glasgow.

What has Emile Heskey said about John Eustace’s Birmingham City future?

Heskey has urged Eustace to remain at St. Andrew’s instead of jumping ship to Rangers.

While the former England striker admits the allure of European football could be tempting, he believes that the Premier League is a realistic goal for the Championship side in the near future.

“Birmingham have got a great manager in John Eustace,” said Heskey, via Football Scotland.

“John has been linked with the Rangers job in the past, and again following Michael Beale’s sacking over the weekend, so Birmingham need to do all they can to keep hold of him and to fight off those sort of clubs from taking him.

“It’s going to be difficult for Birmingham to do that when you see the likes of a Rangers show interest in John and come in for him because they’re a top team playing European football.

“But I think the lure of taking Birmingham to a play-off final, and hopefully up into the Premier League, could be a bigger attraction to him, and he’ll want to stay at Birmingham for that reason.”

Birmingham made a very positive start to the new Championship season, but have since slipped back to 12th in the table.

Eustace’s side are winless in five games, with their last victory coming against Plymouth Argyle in August.

The Blues have yet to win since it first emerged that Eustace was a potential candidate to take over at Ibrox if Beale needed to be replaced.

Birmingham have a chance to put an end to their poor run of recent form this evening with the visit of Huddersfield Town to St. Andrew’s.

A win could put the club within a point of the play-off places, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Should John Eustace commit his future to Birmingham City?

It is surely just a coincidence that Birmingham’s form has nosedived since speculation began over Eustace’s future.

The team made a very bright start to the league campaign, so it will be very disappointing for supporters to see the team slip backwards in recent weeks.

Birmingham have grand ambitions under their new ownership, which could make them an attractive proposition for Eustace’s long-term future.

Beale was in a similar position with QPR 12 months ago and jumped ship for Rangers, so his tenure serves as a warning to Eustace that the grass isn’t always greener.