‘Could be a big mistake’ – These Bournemouth fans react as decision is made on senior player

After suffering defeat in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs, there is set to be big changes at AFC Bournemouth this summer.

It looks like Jonathan Woodgate is on the way out as manager after the collapse against Brentford, with his short-term contract set to expire soon and the Cherries could easily attract a proven promotion winner to take charge.

And with players like Arnaut Danjuma, David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly set to attract significant interest from the Premier League, it could be a tough rebuild job for whoever is in charge at Dean Court next season.

Like all clubs, Bournemouth have submitted their retained list to the EFL and there weren’t too many decisions to make in terms of the senior squad, with most players on long-term contracts.

Two long-serving Cherries in the form of Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith have been offered new deals, but they are yet to sign on the dotted line as they keep their options open – one player though is a confirmed departure and that is Jack Wilshere.

The former England international returned to the south coast in January, just months after having his contract terminated by West Ham United, and signed a Bournemouth contract until the end of the season.

Can you name the AFC Bournemouth player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Philip Billing Jefferson Lerma Diego Rico Lloyd Kelly

Despite fitness concerns throughout his career, Wilshere stayed healthy for the whole of his time at the club, making 17 appearances in all competitions but he was in and out of the team as a starting figure, with Woodgate preferring a trio of Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson and Philip Billing.

The 29-year-old has not been offered a new contract though so he will be on the free agency market – here’s how the Bournemouth fans have reacted.

Cheers then — 🍒 callum vye 🍒 (@AfcbVye) May 27, 2021

Thank you Wilshers old boy.

We jolly well know how much you loved it here and wishing you all the best.

Always a Cherry. 🍒 — Lord William Snootsworth (@Snootsworth) May 27, 2021

If you keep stanilas over this man we are a finished club — Adam 💮 (@AfcbAdam) May 27, 2021

Not even playing and my weeks ruined… class — Jamie Buxton (@jamie_afcb7) May 27, 2021

Good luck everyone, good luck Wilshere thank you #afcb — Matthew stevens (@matt3490) May 27, 2021

Not surprising really. — matthew adams (@matthewadams85) May 27, 2021

Hope this was his decision and not the boards, could be a big mistake if so #afcb https://t.co/kuvXFB6yrY — jay (@jay19___) May 27, 2021