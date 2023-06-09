As expected following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United players are being linked with moves away from the club this summer.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are some of the names that have been touted as of interest to other clubs both in England and across Europe, and the club's new prospective majority owners 49ers Enterprises could potentially look to cash in on a couple.

With player sales though will inevitably come arrivals, and one player that the club had reportedly been watching in the final weeks of the 2022-23 campaign was Sory Kaba of Cardiff City.

Leeds United scouting Sory Kaba

Sources exclusively told Football League World that Leeds were tracking the 14-cap Guinea international when he was playing for the Bluebirds, and his eight-goal haul in 17 appearances was somewhat impressive for a team that were struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

Cardiff did not have an option to purchase the 28-year-old at the end of the loan, meaning that Kaba once again is a FC Midtjylland player, where he is going into the final year of his contract.

Would Sory Kaba be a good signing for Leeds United?

Following his form for Cardiff over the previous few months, Kaba could be a low-risk type of signing for the Whites in the eyes of ex-England international and former Leeds player Carlton Palmer.

"He was very instrumental at Cardiff retaining their Championship status, scoring eight goals and one assist in 17 games," Palmer told Football League World.

"Leeds need some more firepower to get them out of the Championship next season and he will be a viable option.

"You would think in a better team and better service, he could be a 20 goal a season man and with only a year left on his contract, the fee might not be too crazy."

Kaba appears to have scored goals at most clubs he has played for apart from a brief spell at French outfit Dijon, and standing at 6 feet and 3 inches he would certainly bring a different kind of presence to anything that Leeds have currently got in their squad.

However, the argument is there to be had that Leeds should be looking for a better standard of player and perhaps younger if they are going to be ambitious and reinvest money that they will likely get in player sales with new talent.

Whilst Kaba did score goals in the Championship last season, Leeds could probably aim a bit higher.