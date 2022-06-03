“Could arguably become one of the best in the division” – Should Middlesbrough cash in on 23-year-old amid overseas interest? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero could be on his way out of Teesside after plying his trade at the club for just one season.

According to the Northern Echo, former club Banfield are exploring the possibility of recruiting the Argentine again after seeing his playing time limited under Boro boss Chris Wilder, who has often opted to start Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier as his midfield three.

With Riley McGree also arriving in January, this could see Payero out of the matchday squad altogether in the next season or two, making just 12 league appearances this season despite the excitement surrounding his arrival last year.

Boca Juniors and Racing Club are also thought to be keeping tabs on the midfielder at this stage, though it’s currently unclear whether any of the three interested sides will lodge an offer for his services.

The English side could potentially be open to selling him this summer as Wilder looks to put his stamp on the Teesside outfit’s squad – but would it be the right call to cash in on him in the coming months?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts on this key question, with the 23-year-old’s future uncertain.

Charlie Gregory

If Middlesbrough can keep hold of Martin Payero, then I feel that they should.

He’s only 23 years old and has been fairly solid for the club so far.

Boro have the chance to keep a player who has the potential to get even better and can already be a solid option in the middle.

If he reaches his potential, he could arguably become one of the best in the division.

Argentina could appeal to the player though considering it is his native country.

He’s been excellent there previously too – and it’s no wonder there is interest.

However, he might cost more now than before and Boro will not be too keen to let him go.

Declan Harte

Payero hasn’t featured too heavily for Boro since signing last summer, particularly since the appointment of Chris Wilder.

With solid interest from Argentina, a sale would make the most sense for the club at this stage.

Wilder needs a committed squad of players he actually intends to use and it is apparent Payero isn’t going to feature massively in his plans going forward, with injuries not helping his cause last season.

Cashing in makes the most sense, with Boro likely able to command a decent fee for the midfielder which can be reinvested back into improving the first team.

Chris Gallagher

It would make sense for all parties if Payero left.

That’s not to say he isn’t a talented player but the reality is that fans would’ve expected much more from the Argentinian this season, even if injuries haven’t helped at all.

Nevertheless, when Payero was available he didn’t always get in the team under Wilder and if he’s not going to play an exit would be the smart move.

Boro are going to need to shift players on to bring in new additions and whilst Djed Spence’s likely sale will fund most of the summer business, another departure could allow Wilder to do even more.

From Payero’s perspective, he would surely be open to returning home to get his career back on track. So, if a decent fee arrives it would be the best move for all concerned.