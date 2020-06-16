‘Could add some real quality’ – West Ham plot move for 22-year-old EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are eyeing a move for Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson in the summer window, according to the printed Sun on Sunday 14th June.

The 22-year-old has been a standout figure for the Latics over the past few seasons and his stellar form nearly saw him join AC Milan in January, though the deal collapsed due to an issue with his medical.

£10m-rated Robinson is now back at the DW Stadium ahead of Wigan’s last nine games of the season, though the Hammers are monitoring his situation as the transfer window edges closer.

So, with this in mind, would Robinson be a good signing for West Ham? Is he good enough for the Premier League?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views….

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think this could be a really good signing for the Hammers but only if they’re willing to be patient.

Robinson has many of the characteristics you’d look for in a left-back, particularly they way he flies down the flank, but he’s not the finished article yet.

He’s still raw and I think the Hammers may have to be patient straight away but he certainly has the potential to be a top-flight player.

£10 million is a lot of money and I’d question whether Robinson should be top of their list given they already have the likes of Cresswell and Masuaku.

That said, I think he could prove worth the money if he has time to develop.

George Harbey

Robinson is a very talented full-back who could add some real quality to David Moyes’ side, and £10m could be a bargain for a player of his potential.

I really rate Robinson as a player – he is solid defensively and loves to get forward and help create chances, too, which makes him a perfect player for Moyes’ system, and his athleticism would really help him thrive in the Premier League.

With Aaron Cresswell now 30 years of age, you can’t blame the London club for identifying longer-term replacements for the former Ipswich man, and at the age of 22, Robinson has so much time to grow and become a star player for the Hammers in years to come.

Wigan won’t want to lose him, of course, but they would benefit a lot from receiving £10m for his signature, and it would be a good deal all round in my opinion.

Alfie Burns

I’d definitely say that Robinson is good enough for the Premier League. He was immense for Wigan during the first-half of the season and has all the attributes to be a success in the top-flight of English football.

It wasn’t long ago that the full-back was on the way to AC Milan and whilst the Italian club aren’t what they once were, you don’t get a chance to move there if you’re a poor player.

West Ham aren’t going anywhere in the Premier League and need a fresh influx of players with the right attitude, and Robinson fits the bill in terms of that. He’s positive in his play and with his attitude, whilst he would surely jump at the chance to join such a big club.

£10m is nothing for a player of his pedigree and if you were part of the hierarchy at West Ham, you’d be pushing this deal to a conclusion at the earliest point of the summer.

It looks like the type of deal everyone could get on board with.