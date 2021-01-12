‘Could add a bit of energy and tenacity to the side’ – Millwall linked with move for Bristol City target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall target Abdoulaye Sissako could leave Zulte Wagrem before the end of the January transfer window, according to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi.

The defensive midfielder has been a mainstay in the Belgian top tier side this term but it seems he could be on the move this month, with the Lions and Bristol City understood to be among the sides keen.

But would he be a good signing for Millwall? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Dagless

Potentially, yes.

Millwall obviously want to add to their midfield options given how eager they were to try and sign Jayson Molumby from Brighton again this month.

That’s obviously a non-starter now with his loan move to Preston North End but the fact remains that Millwall would like to bring in a midfield player.

Sissako has plenty to like and plenty that could see him adapt nicely to the Championship.

He’s a strong runner, has a strong frame and his positional sense deep in midfield is good, too, so he should be a real competitor.

His attacking output could perhaps be better but his main role is to be at the base of a midfield and, in that sense, he could be worth a punt.

George Harbey

It would be a bit of an interesting one.

Sissako looks to be a good, mobile defensive midfielder who could add a bit of energy and tenacity to the side.

It’s clear Millwall need to add another central midfielder. They missed out on Jayson Molumby, and seem to be keen on Allan Campbell too.

Of course, the biggest doubt would be over whether he’d be able to settle in England and cope with the rigours of the Championship.

There’s no reason to suggest why it can’t work out for him, though.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Millwall.

Sissako has been a regular for Zulte Waregem this season, and is a versatile player to have in their squad, with him being able to play in midfield, or at right-back or right-midfield.

Therefore, I can understand why Millwall are interested in a deal to sign him, as they could certainly benefit from signing a player of his versatility with a busy schedule coming up in the Championship.

For Millwall, strength in depth is certainly needed, as I think their lack of depth is a real issue at this moment in time, as they look to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish this term.

But with Bristol City also interested in signing him, the Lions will know that they face a tough battle to strike a deal for the 22-year-old this month.